Fauci's finances come into question on Capitol Hill

By JILLIAN SMITH, The National Desk
Post Register
 14 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (TND) — In a hearing on Capitol Hill Tuesday, Dr. Anthony Fauci’s finances came into question. Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, is the highest-paid employee within the federal government. One Republican senator asked if Fauci would be willing to make his financial records public...

