He would wake up on Monday morning in his home near the corner of Mamaroneck Avenue and Gedney Way in White Plains and try to tell his father he couldn’t bring himself to go to school. The derision from classmates the morning after yet another Giants debacle at Yankee Stadium was too much for John Mara, and he pleaded with his dad — the owner of the team that delivered so much heartache in the late 1960's and 1970’s.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO