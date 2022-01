DES MOINES, Iowa — Toy collectors were able to take a step back in time when they entered the 10th anniversary of the Iowa Diecast Toy Show on Sunday. Hundreds attended the show at the Elwell Building on the State Fairgrounds where vendors sold diecast metal tractors, trucks, animals, and more. In honor of the show's 10th anniversary, there were also drawings for over $1,500 worth of prizes.

IOWA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO