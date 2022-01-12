ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canadiens' Christian Dvorak: In Wednesday's lineup

Dvorak (lower body) was activated from injured reserve and will play Wednesday versus the Bruins,...

TRIO OF CANADIENS SET TO RETURN FROM INJURY ON WEDNESDAY AGAINST BOSTON

When the Montreal Canadiens take to the ice at TD Garden in Boston on Wednesday night, they'll likely have a trio of players return from injury. Joel Armia (undisclosed), Christian Dvorak (lower-body) and Mike Hoffman (upper-body) were all at practice for the second straight day, but on Monday morning they were in contact jerseys, whereas yesterday they wore non-contact jerseys.
