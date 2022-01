Aren’t late-night basketball games fun? I love it when I start watching a game on Thursday night and it ends on Friday; those are the best. All kidding aside, I know I’m not in the minority when I say that I would prefer games get played before the wee hours of the night. Regardless, it’s just nice to have a basketball game to watch, as they have been very scarce, to put it lightly.

COLORADO STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO