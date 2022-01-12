ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Larry Egbert Named President, COO of DCS Corp.

By Amanda Ziadeh
washingtonexec.com
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleDCS Corp. has appointed Larry Egbert as its new president and chief operating officer, replacing Randy Washington, who retired after nearly 35 years with the company. Egbert joined DCS in 2014 as executive vice president and manager of the Air-Sea Forces Sector. During his time...

washingtonexec.com

State
Washington State
