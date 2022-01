The second episode of The Book of Boba Fett proved to be eventful for the Star Wars Universe canon. Fans are ecstatic that it brought a fan-favorite bounty hunter to live-action for the first time, which could lead to another favorite character's debut. In addition, the episode introduced a pair of interesting new antagonists to contend with Boba Fett. SPOILERS follow for The Book of Boba Fett Chapter 2: "The Tribes of Tatooine." While most of this episode focuses on revealing Boba Fett's history with the Tusken Raider tribe that found him after he escaped from the sarlacc, the first scenes see Boba Fett investigating the assassins who attacked him during the show's previous episode. A trip to Mos Espa to speak with the mayor and Madam Garsa soon brings up the Hutts, who controlled Tatooine through Jabba.

