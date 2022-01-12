ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NYC students, officials ask for more resources amid mental health crisis

By Kala Rama
 14 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vvHWY_0dk7n29200

LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens —The mental health crisis among children in the US mirrors the surge in COVID-19 cases. The United States surgeon general brought attention to the crisis, calling the challenges real and widespread.

As New York City schools fight the increase in cases among both students and staff, one student is sounding the alarm.

“The students are suffering,” Garrett “Bam” Morgan said. “We’re not having our needs met.”

NYC student walkout demands better COVID safety, short-term remote option

Morgan is the student body president at Long Island City High School. He told PIX11 News he wants to schools to stay open, but added that — since returning from holiday break — things have not been the same.

“We need more … we need more therapists, we need more people in the school.” Morgan said.

Mayor Eric Adams has been firm about wanting to keep schools open, saying they are “the safest” place for students to be. School attendance averages 70 percent across the city since resuming in January — that means there’s about 300,000 students missing.

Congresswoman Grace Meng said the problem is a lack of crucial resources. She met with Adams and Schools Chancellor David Banks Wednesday to request more COVID-19 testing, as well as a hybrid option for students who want to stay home.

IN THIS ARTICLE
