Supply shortages plague grocery stores nationwide

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — School closures and remote learning have returned, along with long lines for COVID testing, so it was just a matter of time before another specter of the early pandemic made a comeback – empty store shelves.
Across the country, shoppers are taking to social media to report they are having trouble finding milk, bread, meat and other grocery staples. There have been no reports, however, of toilet paper shortages.
Anyone else notice their local grocery store shelves are near empty?
— Soyourelikethatthrpst (@soyourelikethat) January 10, 2022
Unlike the panic buying of 2020, experts say there are a number of factors...
