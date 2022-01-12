Supply shortages plague grocery stores nationwide

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Have you noticed some of your favorite places to shop are short-staffed or closing early? The surge in Omicron cases is impacting businesses all over South Florida and beyond. With millions of Omicron cases every week, businesses are taking a hit. From retail stores and banks to pharmacies, many places are being forced to abruptly close or shorten their hours as employees test positive. “Went to a couple of places and I’m like ‘wow, they’re closed?’ Everything’s been closing early,” said Patty Perez of Coral Gables. “Lines are going longer, there are more self-service,” said Nurys Dassori, a Little Havana resident. Macy’s...

