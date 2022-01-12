ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Supply shortages plague grocery stores nationwide

CBS News
 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleGrocery shoppers are not only seeing higher...

www.cbsnews.com

CBS LA

Not Again: Shoppers Looking For Milk, Bread And Other Grocery Staples Finding Empty Store Shelves

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — School closures and remote learning have returned, along with long lines for COVID testing, so it was just a matter of time before another specter of the early pandemic made a comeback – empty store shelves. Across the country, shoppers are taking to social media to report they are having trouble finding milk, bread, meat and other grocery staples. There have been no reports, however, of toilet paper shortages. Anyone else notice their local grocery store shelves are near empty? — Soyourelikethatthrpst (@soyourelikethat) January 10, 2022 Unlike the panic buying of 2020, experts say there are a number of factors...
Pioneer Press

6 grocery items that experts say will get more expensive

The pandemic might have stopped us from traveling or hanging out in large groups, but we still have to eat. And thanks to the coronavirus, that could be getting more expensive. According to the health and wellness site Eat This, Not That, supply chain issues, labor shortages, and overall high...
CBS Miami

Some Businesses Forced To Temporarily Close, Shorten Hours Due To Employees With COVID-19

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Have you noticed some of your favorite places to shop are short-staffed or closing early? The surge in Omicron cases is impacting businesses all over South Florida and beyond. With millions of Omicron cases every week, businesses are taking a hit. From retail stores and banks to pharmacies, many places are being forced to abruptly close or shorten their hours as employees test positive. “Went to a couple of places and I’m like ‘wow, they’re closed?’ Everything’s been closing early,” said Patty Perez of Coral Gables. “Lines are going longer, there are more self-service,” said Nurys Dassori, a Little Havana resident. Macy’s...
Popculture

The One Grocery Item Experts Warn Is About to Become Very Hard to Find

Economic experts are warning that hazelnuts will be the next target of supply chain issues, and they're warning that hazelnut products will soon be more expensive, and/or harder to find. According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, economic policies in Turkey are having ripple effects that will soon reach our grocery store shelves. That means if you enjoy Nutella spread or hazelnut coffee, you may want to fill your cabinets now.
CBS Minnesota

‘It’s More Important Than Ever To Be Saving Money’: Inflation and Supply Chain Shortages Drive Prices Up

EDEN PRAIRE, Minn. (WCCO) — From groceries to gas, consumer goods prices are the highest they’ve been in 40 years. Here are some tips on how to save your family money. University of Minnesota Carlson School of Management marketing professor George John says when you see drastic markups in goods like cars or household products right now, it’s due to supply chain shortages. On top of that, consumers are also experiencing record inflation, especially in perishable goods like meat. “Any disruption anywhere spills over,” John said. On Twitter, Jeremy from Burnsville wrote, “we paid $12 for 2 chicken breasts a few days ago. We thought...
CBS Minnesota

Omicron, Worker Shortages Exacerbating Shipping Delays, Shortages

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — If you’ve been anxiously checking the tracking info on some of your packages, you’re not alone. USPS is dealing with shipping delays in part because of the recent COVID-19 surge. It’s an issue people are seeing at the mailbox and on grocery store shelves. “I literally was at work just stressing for hours like ‘Man, I hope this package gets delivered,’” said Travis Wright. The avid disc golfer from Minneapolis has been awaiting a mystery box of discs he ordered online before Christmas. It was supposed to arrive Monday, Jan. 12. The new mystery is when it will finally...
The Baltimore Sun

With omicron surge, Baltimore retailers scramble to fill shifts, stock sometimes empty shelves

When Adriene Boone went to the Giant in Catonsville to grocery shop for the week, she found “not even one bag of spinach” in the produce section. A few days later, she tried her luck at the nearby Wegmans. They had fruits and vegetables but hardly any meat or dairy. In the wake of back-to-back snowstorms and the surge in COVID-19 cases that has sickened workers at every level of the supply ...
