If you have to pick a layover city for your next cross-country flight, there's new reason to choose Houston. William P. Hobby Airport has just scored a prestigious 5-Star Airport status in the Skytrax World Airport Star Rating for 2022. That makes Hobby the first airport in Texas, the U.S., and North America — and one of just 16 airports across the world — to land the 5-star rating.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO