Bad News for Lawyer Who Filed Class Action as Lead Plaintiff Without First Trying Product

By Charles Toutant
Law.com
 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleSuit against maker of erectile dysfunction supplement Sanguenol is dismissed because plaintiff never used it, never had it tested and filed suit before receiving his shipment of the product. Plaintiffs lawyer Harold Hoffman also...

