Tomorrow will be warmer. A big weather system arrives this weekend.

By Patrick Bigbie
WDAM-TV
 14 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThis evening will be clear and cold and warm as temperatures fall into the low 40s this evening. Overnight with lows falling into the mid 30s. Tomorrow will be nice and sunny with highs reaching the mid 60s during the afternoon....

