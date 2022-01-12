Tomorrow will be warmer. A big weather system arrives this weekend.

Cloudy skies dropped in today and will clear by this evening. That will set the stage for another cold night where some over the North Shore will be awfully close to freezing, so look out for a frosty morning there! Even lows over the South Shore will will be quite cold in the 30s, but I don't think close enough to freezing to bring you any frost. Sunny skies will prevail all the way up until Friday afternoon and that will help to push temperatures back into the mid to upper 60s before an even warmer day arrives ahead of the next winter cold front on Saturday. Highs could very well reach into the lower to mid 70s ahead of the front on Saturday. The cold front is currently forecast to drive through Southeast Louisiana by Saturday afternoon bringing along numerous showers and even a possible thunderstorm or two. As for the severe risk, none has been issued right now but we'll keep close watch on that facet of the forecast the closer we get to then. Look out for Sunday, because it's going to be windy and much colder! Now, some along the North Shores could see a snowflake or two around sunrise Sunday morning but let's be clear... NO ONE will get ANY accumulating snow, and you'll have to live pretty far north in our viewing area (closest to the Mississippi border) to possibly find one. I just wanted to highlight a pretty unusual and rare event that might happen :) After the colder air on Sunday and Monday of next week, sunny skies return and highs will rise through the 60s and back into the 70s by midweek. Have a great day!

ENVIRONMENT ・ 19 HOURS AGO