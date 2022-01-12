ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Engaged

 14 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleMegan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are ready to level up in their relationship!. On Wednesday, MGK announced their engagement by posting a video of Megan flashing her engagement ring. He wrote on Instagram, “‘Yes, in this life and every life’ 💍 beneath the same branches we fell in love under,...

Megan Fox’s Transformation Continues To Stun Us All

Megan Fox has just sparked fresh plastic surgery rumors, as she was papped leaving the famous Diamond Face Institute in Beverly Hills late on Monday, December 13th with a very noticeably plumper pout. The 35-year-old actress instinctively covered her face when she spotted the paparazzi waiting outside the establishment where...
These Before And After Pics Of Megan Fox Are INSANE—What Did She Do To Her Face?

Fans probably won’t be too surprised to discover that Megan Fox’s face is a lot different than it used to be at the start of her career. Although the 35-year-old Johnny And Clyde actress has, even to this day, never admitted to going under the knife or having any non-surgical procedures done, it’s hard to ignore that her face has changed quite dramatically over the years.
Machine Gun Kelly Shows Off + Breaks New Toy in Viral TikTok

Machine Gun Kelly was showing off a new toy when he broke it. He'll need to replace the toy, but at least the hit-maker landed a viral TikTok in the process. Yesterday (Dec. 28), the "Bloody Valentine" crooner took to social media to share a video of him playing with a Bop It. Remember the hand-eye coordination toy that was all the rage in the '90s and early aughts? Well, he got one and filmed a video with his girlfriend Megan Fox to show it off.
Machine Gun Kelly to Wed the Girl on His Teen Bedroom Wall

From “I am weed” to “I am wed.” Megan Fox said yes to marrying Colson Baker, a.k.a. Machine Gun Kelly. The pair have been self-mythologizing an epic romance since they began dating, and the engagement ring Kelly had designed is no exception. “i know tradition is one ring,” he wrote on Instagram, “but i designed it with Stephen Webster to be two: the emerald (her birth stone) and the diamond (my birth stone) set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love.” MGK said he proposed “beneath the same branches we fell in love under,” referring to the banyan tree mentioned in an interlude on Tickets to my Downfall that Fox appears on.
Machine Gun Kelly Clue Stumps Jeopardy! Contestants in Viral Clip

Machine Gun Kelly's star might be shining bright, but it appears his work hasn't quite breached certain circles. The Born with Horns artist, 31, was the answer to an $800 clue this week on Jeopardy!, under the category "MUSICAL 3-INITIALers," but none of the contestants appeared to know of the multi-hyphenate celeb (né Colson Baker).
Megan Fox’s Romantic History: From 1st Love To Brian Austin Green Split & MGK Engagement

Megan Fox has dated some sultry stars in Hollywood before getting engaged to Machine Gun Kelly — learn all about her dating history here. Megan Fox‘s new romance with rocker Machine Gun Kelly has catapulted her into the spotlight. While the actress, 34, is no stranger to fame and flashing lights, Megan’s usually very private when it comes to her personal life — specifically her romances. Although she spent most of her career with ex-husband, actor Brian Austin Green, Megan has dated a few notable names in Hollywood. As she and MGK prepare to get married (they announced their engagement on Jan. 12, 2022), relive every one of Megan’s relationships:
Megan Fox & MGK Are Engaged 3 Months After She Finalized Her Divorce With Brian Austin Green

Cause for celebration! The celebrity engagements of 2022 include Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly, Josh Duhamel and more stars who put a ring on it (or got a ring put on) this year, and we can’t wait to see these weddings. Of course, the celebrity engagements of 2022 come after a year of star-studded engagements the year before from famous couples like Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker; Britney Spears and Sam Asghari; and Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers. Kardashian and Barker, who started dating in December 2020, announced their engagement in October 2021 with photos and videos from Barker’s proposal at...
Sommer Ray Drops Massive Sum on New House

Instagram star Sommer Ray has turned her popularity on the social media platform into a thriving business, and she's ready to upgrade her digs. She started the new year off by buying a new home in the San Fernando Valley for over $1.4 million. The 25-year-old Ray has over 26.8 million followers on Instagram and recently partnered with Imarais Beauty.
14 best alternative engagement rings that Megan Fox would say yes to

Visualise an engagement ring and you might imagine a classic solitaire – a single diamond perched on a gold band. This has been the go-style since the 1940s, when diamond miner De Beers spearheaded a campaign to encourage men to propose with diamonds, but for modern brides-to-be seeking something a little different, an alternative engagement ring could be a more fitting choice.So what makes an engagement ring alternative? Well, the limit is your imagination. For some, it can be a modern twist on a classic diamond solitaire – designs that use lesser-known diamond cuts such as square asschers or pointed...
Julia Fox Gushes Over Her ‘Organic’ Connection With Kanye West as They Pose for Steamy PDA Photos

Are sparks flying? Julia Fox couldn’t help but gush over her recent date nights with Kanye West as the pair packed on the PDA in a new photo shoot. “I met Ye in Miami on New Year’s Eve and it was an instant connection. His energy is so fun to be around,” the Uncut Gems actress, 31, told Interview magazine on Thursday, January 6, shortly after she and the rapper, 44, were spotted together on multiple outings. “He had me and my friends laughing, dancing and smiling all night. We decided to keep the energy going and fly back to New York City to see Slave Play. Ye’s flight landed at six and the play was at seven and he was there ON TIME. I was impressed.”
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson in Full Embrace, Relationship Looking Serious

This should erase all doubt Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are the real deal -- the kinda PDA they put down during date night is the kind that screams: This. Is. Serious. The couple was all loved-up -- holding hands, chatting and hugging each other tightly while waiting for ice cream Tuesday in L.A's Fairfax district. Nothing high falutin either -- they stopped by a Rite Aid after dinner for an ice cream dessert.
Mariah Carey expecting twins

Image Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage.comMariah Carey is pregnant with twins, according to People Magazine. Nick Cannon confirmed the news on his radio show Thursday morning, revealing that the couple hadn’t intended on revealing the news until they met President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama during Sunday’s “Christmas in Washington 2010” concert. “They, ironically enough, questioned my wife about, you know, ‘So, what are you having, are you having twins?’ ” Cannon said on his Rollin’ With Nick Cannon radio show. “And at this point she hadn’t told anybody anything because doctors advised us to keep it to ourselves until we get further along … And because of the excitement, because of the emotion, she was overwhelmed [and] she shared with the President and First Lady that we are having twins.”
Betty White’s Cause of Death Revealed

Just days after the news that Hollywood icon Betty White passed away at the age of 99, the late actress’ cause of death has officially been revealed. According to People, Betty White’s agent and longtime friend, Jeff Witjas revealed that the actress died peacefully in her sleep at her home on New Year’s Eve. She was just a few weeks away from celebrating her 100th birthday.
General Hospital: Shocking Death of Iconic Character Revealed

The character, who has been in GH since 1978, died off-screen. In a startling turn of events, General Hospital has killed off Anthony Geary's iconic character Luke Spencer, who first appeared in Port Charles 44 years ago. Perhaps it's not surprising given that Geary left the longest-running soap drama still...
