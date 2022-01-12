ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Hailey Bieber's Cozy Leggings Are Now 30% Off at Alo Yoga

By Kyley Warren‍
ETOnline.com
 14 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAthleisure fits are a wardrobe essential in just about any season. But since winter is the peak time for all things cozy, it's no surprise that we're seeing our favorite celebs opt for more effortless, casual looks these days. From soft sports bras and high-waist leggings to plush puffer coats and...

www.etonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cosmopolitan

We can’t stop staring at Hailey Bieber’s overlined lips in new Instagram post

Another day, another fire celeb selfie which just so happens to include some subtly overlined lips. We all know that Hailey Bieber is a fan of overlining her lips everrrrr so slightly. In one of her recent YouTube videos, the model briefly touched on how her makeup artist “does this nice overlining thing that makes your lips look juicy and full”.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin ‘Feel Like It’s Their Destiny’ to Have Kids: They’re ‘More Than Ready’

And baby makes three? Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are gearing up to expand their family, an insider exclusively tells Us Weekly. “Babies are definitely on the brain,” the source says of the “Peaches” singer, 27, and the model, 25. “They both feel like it’s their destiny to have kids together and they are definitely ready.”
CELEBRITIES
In Style

Jennifer Garner Just Admitted That the $10 Pants Trend We're Scared to Wear in Public Is Her Favorite

If you need us tomorrow, we're going to be at home making Ina Garten's beef bourguignon á la Jennifer Garner. She shared how to make the famous recipe, which is also one of her family's Christmas traditions, in yet another one of her enchanting cooking videos posted to Instagram. (They're some of our favorites, next to her cinematic cat masterpieces.) Mid-way through, she admits that sweatpants, like the ones she was wearing, are definitely her "favorite pants."
YOGA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hailey Bieber
Person
Bella Hadid
Person
Halle Berry
ETOnline.com

Lizzo Wore the Booty-Lifting Amazon Leggings Again In a Bold Color -- And They're Just $10

Lizzo wore the booty-lifting leggings from Amazon again! The musician's recent TikTok video shows her rocking a neon yellow pair while dancing with Shaun T. The singer proved the hype is real when she first shared a video of her famous curves in the affordable leggings while twerking (they're now Amazon's trendiest leggings) -- as if we needed another reason to buy the TikTok-influenced magical legging.
APPAREL
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Aniston Nails Tough Yoga Moves In Tight Black Leggings & Both Will Impress You — Watch

Jennifer Aniston performed some pretty impressive yoga moves in a new video shared on Dec. 17. Sadly, we can’t say the same for her animated puppy, Clydeo. If you ever need any yoga help, look no further than Jennifer Aniston‘s Instagram account. Aniston, 52, who rose to fame on the iconic TV show Friends, proved she could be a yoga instructor on Dec. 17, when she shared a video of herself doing a workout at home.
YOGA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yoga Class#Athleisure
Footwear News

Ciara Poses in Striped Leggings, $41 T-Shirt and Lug-Sole Boots For Date Night

Ciara was sharply dressed in a casual date night look, which she designed herself. The musician posed for an Instagram Stories mirror selfie ahead of date night with husband Russell Wilson, wearing her Lita by Ciara brand’s $41 (on sale from $62) short-sleeved T-shirt. The black Heart On My Sleeve style was paired with her brand’s black $228 Luxe track pants, which featured white stripes on their sides for a sporty touch. The singer also wore stacks of gold bracelets and a delicate diamond necklace for added glamour. In later shots with Wilson, Ciara was shown to layer her look with...
BEAUTY & FASHION
In Style

Sorry, Uggs — Kendall Jenner Just Found the Next Cool Winter Shoe

Kendall Jenner is an avid Ugg fan. She, like many other supermodels and celebs, is regularly seen wearing the cozy shoe. But her trusty boots might have some new competition in the form of a winter slip-on that kinda, sorta looks like the iconic Jennifer Aniston-approved puffer jacket from The North Face. Yeah, we thought you would be all ears.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Glamour

Hailey Bieber’s Deep Green Eyeliner Is Party-Season Goals

Christmas parties may be getting canceled, but even Omicron can’t stop a stellar festive beauty look. Proving this point is Hailey Bieber, who recently enjoyed a short stay in London during which she showed off his-and-hers couple style with Justin and, more important, paid a visit to makeup artist Nikki Wolff.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Britney Spears Does Angel Inspo With Gold Wings, ‘Ugly’ Sandals, Pink Crop Top & Cut-Off Shorts

Britney Spears takes flight with wings in her latest look. The “Me Against the Music” singer posted a photo on Instagram yesterday, where the pop superstar was all smiles. Ensemble-wise, Spears donned a pink cropped T-shirt that featured puffy sleeves paired with white denim cutoff shorts. For accessories, she popped on a pair of chic black sunglasses. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) When it came down to the shoes, Spears had on a pair of brown sandals that featured two thick straps with buckles that both add extra security while also providing a nice stylish...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Footwear News

Zaya Wade Models Green Crop Top, Shorts & White Sandals With Sister Kaavia in Tulle Dress & Vans Sneakers

Zaya Wade and Kaavia James are the cutest sibling duo. On Tuesday, Wade took to Instagram to share some new pictures of herself and her little sister. They both share a father in Dwyane Wade, whose wife Gabrielle Union is mother to Kaavia and stepmother do Zaya. In the adorable carousel photos, the pair is all smiles and could be seen posing side by side. “My little bff @kaaviajames,” the 14-year-old wrote.  Fans immediately flooded Wade’s comments with heart eye emojis and called them angels. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zaya Wade (@zayawade) The twosome chose comfy and fitting...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Mariah Carey Goes Typically Glam in Fendi Coat, Leggings and Crystal-Trim Boots With Boyfriend on Aspen Getaway

Mariah Carey is traveling in style for the holidays, as seen in her latest Instagram post. While boarding a private jet with boyfriend Bryan Tanaka, the “Glitter” star struck a pose in a pair of sporty black leggings. The comfy athleisure was paired with a short Fendi jacket. Carey’s outerwear featured black panels and cuffs, as well as brown uppers covered in the brand’s signature “FF” logo. Her travel-ready look was complete with a black face mask and oversized sunglasses, as well as a reptilian Hermes Birkin with silver hardware. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mariah Carey...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Kendall Jenner Is Bringing Back the Socks and Sandals Trend This Year

It may be a new year but Kendall Jenner is sticking to one of her favorite footwear trends: socks with sandals. The supermodel was spotted leaving a pilates class in Los Angeles on Tuesday wearing a cozy post-workout look complete with socks and black shearling-lined Birketnstock Arizona sandals. The slip-on style, which comes in other colorways, goes for $150 on revolve.com and features a suede upper, an anatomically shaped cork-latex footbed and a real dyed lamb shearling lining. The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star was seen in the same buckled sandals while out and about the day after Christmas. From her socks up, Jenner donned black leggings and a camel-colored fleece half-zip pullover sweatshirt with a classic stand-up collar. She pulled the casual outfit together with ease, adding a black headband, sunglasses and a black bag slung over her shoulder. Fellow supermodel Kaia Gerber has also been one to rock the socks-and-sandals combo trend. In fact, she’s been photographed wearing the exact same, extra-comfortable Birkenstocks as Kendall. Shop the look. Birkenstock Arizona Shearling Sandal, $150; revolve.com Roam Fuzzy Prism Slide, $132; revolve.com Cotton On Rex Faux Fur Double Buckle Slide, $35; cottonon.com Scroll through the gallery to check out Kendall Jenner’s style evolution. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
shefinds

Did Hailey Bieber Forget Her Pants On Instagram? She's The Latest Celeb To Rock The Look

No, Hailey Bieber didn’t get ready in a hurry, and no, she wasn’t caught unawares and papped while she was only half dressed. Every time Mrs Bieber has been pictured without her pants, we have to tell you that her look was completely intentional! Promise! And if it wasn’t, then the 25-year-old Victoria’s Secret model did a great job of making it look like it was!
BEAUTY & FASHION
Cosmopolitan

Kendall Jenner just got the prettiest tortoiseshell tip manicure

It's no secret that Kendall Jenner is a trendsetter – from that cut-out wedding guest dress (which quite literally broke the internet), to her and Kim Kardashian's contrasting Met Gala getups. It's no wonder then, that she's even leading the way when it comes to manicures, and her latest nail look has found itself at the top of our list of trends to try in 2022.
BEAUTY & FASHION
shefinds

Dua Lipa Just Chopped Her Hair—See Her Shocking New Look!

Dua Lipa loves to keep things fresh and interesting with everything from her music to her wardrobe choices – and the same goes for her hair and makeup too! And speaking of hair, the 26-year-old singer is the latest A-lister to go for the chop, and she unveiled her striking new look on Instagram! Where else?! The “Break My Heart” singer now joins the likes of Kourtney Kardashian, Selena Gomez, and most recently, Jessica Alba, in the short hair club – and we think she looks incredible! Dua’s new ‘do is more tousled and effortless compared to the blunt, sharp bobs sported by Sel and Kourt, so it’s nice to see that the style allows for some variation.
HAIR CARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy