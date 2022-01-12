Sassy Mama: Caribbean Plantains

"When the weather has a nip in the air, my thoughts turn to braised roasts and rich, dense stews," writes author and culinary historian Jessica B. Harris. "For years, I'd made a variation of my mother's beef stew, and then one year in New Orleans, the late chef Leah Chase introduced me to the Creole daube (pronounced "dohb")." Creole Daube is a hearty beef stew with French and Italian influences. Considered to be one of New Orleans' "endangered dishes," daube is made for cold days and cozy nights.
