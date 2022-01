HEARNE, Texas — For months, Tiny Hope Village has collected money in order to build homes for several homeless people in the Brazos Valley. Dan Kiniry, the Executive Director of Tiny Hope Village, says they laid the foundation for their first two homes just several months ago. After collecting more money, Kiniry said he worked with several volunteers and started construction on the walls and part of the roof on the first two homes. He said some of the volunteers came from a church in College Station.

