ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Patriots fully behind rookie QB Jones heading into playoffs

By KYLE HIGHTOWER Associated Press
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 14 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jVVIa_0dk7kGb000

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Throughout his first NFL season, Mac Jones has been a walking billboard for “The Patriot Way” — keeping his head down, working hard and trying only to do what’s asked of him to avoid self-inflicted mistakes.

It has brought successes, such as him leading all rookie quarterbacks this season in wins (10), yards passing (3,801) and touchdown passes (22). Yet, it hasn’t kept him entirely immune from the ebbs and flows that inevitably befall every rookie QB.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AtAzA_0dk7kGb000

For Jones, that has meant enduring a 2-4 start, enjoying the spoils of a seven-game win streak and then struggling through three losses in New England’s final four games to end the regular season.

It also added up to him helping lead the Patriots back into the postseason for the first time since Tom Brady’s departure following the 2019 season.

While Jones acknowledges the stakes will be higher Saturday when the Patriots travel to Buffalo for their wild-card matchup with the Bills, for him it’s a reminder to cling to the blueprint that has gotten him to this point.

“I think it’s all about doing a little bit more, but you’ve got to stick to what you know and you just have to prepare how you always have, regardless of the situation,” Jones said.

Of 19 rookie quarterbacks taken in the first round of the draft since 2013 (with a minimum 10 starts), Jones is the first to finish the season with a winning record. As the only first-round rookie QB headed to the postseason in 2021, he’ll also have a chance to become the first rookie QB since Russell Wilson (third-round pick in 2012) to win a playoff game. He’d be the first New England rookie quarterback to do so.

“He just continues to work at everything,” Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels said. “I don’t think there’s one area where I could say, ‘Boy, that was the biggest area of growth or improvement.’ I think Mac takes in a lot of information. … Mac is a guy who if you give him five or six things to work on and tweak and improve, he really takes all those things and tries to do the best he can with the practice time we have and what we’ve asked of him.

“So he continues to do that.”

As much as Jones has been a model for the machine-like culture the Patriots have cultivated during coach Bill Belichick’s two-decade tenure, Jones has also thrived because of the support he has gotten from his teammates.

From veterans to fellow first-year players, the Patriots have rallied around him since he beat out Cam Newton for the starting job in training camp.

Belichick has praised Jones throughout the season and paid him another compliment Wednesday saying he had been “consistent and done a good job for us all year.”

Even after the Patriots fell into a 14-0 hole in their regular-season finale at Miami and ultimately lost 33-24, veteran running back Brandon Bolden said the way Jones responded late in the game to rally team was an example of how he has attacked the entire year.

“A hell of a football player. He didn’t quit. He stayed in the game the entire time,” Bolden said. “And coming from a young quarterback or a rookie quarterback, that’s what you love to see. And it’s easy to get up and play for a guy like that.”

No stranger to big stages having won a national championship his final season at Alabama, Jones said he plans to embrace the pressure of his first playoff game as well.

“It is another game, but there is more at stake and you have to realize that,” Jones said. “There’s not a lot of room for error. That’s kind of what makes it fun. It’s more pressure. … You prepare well, you feel comfortable and then at that point you go play the game you’ve played since you were little.”

Kickoff for Saturday’s game is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. and the game’s on 12!

12 Sports has you covered through game day, with live reports from Buffalo beginning on Thursday and not one, but two pregame specials from New England Nation to get you ready for kickoff.

The Game’s on 12!

New England Nation is your source for complete Patriots coverage, getting you ready for every game with exclusive insight and analysis, the latest headlines, and interviews with the players and coaches.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YVyrV_0dk7kGb000

Watch: 6:30 p.m. Friday on FOX Providence
Pregame Show: 7 p.m. Saturday on WPRI 12
Kickoff: 8:15 p.m. on WPRI 12

More Patriots Coverage: New England Nation »

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WPRI 12 News

Dave Capuano reflects on life, legacy of legendary head coach Bill Belisle

(WPRI) – Former Mount St. Charles standout and NHL player Dave Capuano reflected on relationship with legendary head coach Bill Belisle, who passed away Wednesday at the age of 92. The USA Hockey Hall of Fame coach led the Mounties to 32 state championships, including 26 straight. More than 20 of his players went on […]
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Cam Newton
Person
Mac Jones
Person
Russell Wilson
CBS Boston

Mac Jones Ready For Added Pressure That Comes With NFL Playoffs: ‘That’s What Makes It Fun’

FOXBORO (CBS) — Mac Jones has played in some big games during his football career, including a few do-or-die tilts during his final year at Alabama. That ended with a perfect season and a national title. He’s had a few big games during his rookie season with the Patriots, like when he had to square off against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers on national TV in Week 4, or his first Monday Night Football in Buffalo in Week 13, and again against Buffalo with the AFC East on the line in Week 16. Now he’s got another showdown with the Bills on...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patriots#American Football#Ap#Qb#Bills
Patriots.com

Patriots Mailbag: Headed to the playoffs, stopping Josh Allen, looking ahead and more

It's playoff time and it seems a bit weird considering the performance after the bye week. My question is that I am curious to see which Pats defense will show up against Bills; the first matchup or second matchup's defense? What do you think? And how do we stop Josh Allen and his running. A "spy" or is it about containing him in the pocket? - Jacob Clausen.
NFL
NBC Sports

Nick Wright calls Patriots rookie Mac Jones a 'bad quarterback' in baffling take

New England Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones did not play well over the final four weeks of the regular season. That's an objective take based on his individual stats, the eye test and the team's overall performance. He threw just six touchdowns with five interceptions and completed 59.8 percent of his passes over the last four games. The Patriots went 1-3 during that stretch, including Sunday's Week 18 defeat to the Miami Dolphins.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX Sports

Mac Jones faces toughest test yet in Patriots' playoff quest

It was a struggle for Mac Jones on Sunday. The New England Patriots fell 33-24 to the Miami Dolphins to close out the regular season. Jones was 20-for-30 passing for 261 yards, one touchdown, one interception — a pick-six — and one fumble. Sunday's loss marked the third...
NFL
New York Post

Rob Gronkowski wouldn’t invite Tom Brady to dinner after $1 million bonus

Tom Brady helped Rob Gronkowski increase his bottom line Sunday, but that doesn’t mean it banked him a dinner invite. During Monday’s episode of his “Let’s Go!” podcast on SiriusXM, the Buccaneers quarterback opened up about not making the guest list for Gronkowski’s postgame celebrations, even after doing his part to ensure the tight end would earn $1 million in incentives from Tampa Bay’s Week 18 win over Carolina.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Maurice Clarett’s net worth in 2021

Maurice Clarett is a former football running back that won the National Championship for the Ohio State Buckeyes football team. His professional career did not pan out, but he is now a public speaker talking about his previous struggles and successful recovery. In this article, we will take a look at Maurice Clarett’s net worth in 2021.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Tom Brady makes shocking admission on wife Gisele Bundchen after first baby

Behind every successful man is a great woman. For Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Tom Brady that couldn’t be any truer. Brady had a very challenging year in 2007 when he was still with the New England Patriots. He had his first child with his former girlfriend Bridget Moynahan but he was also having a budding relationship with Gisele Bundchen. While logic would dictate that Bundchen wouldn’t be too happy with the unique setup, Brady said she was more than gracious.
CELEBRITIES
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy