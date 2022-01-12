ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Stunned Residents Look On As NYPD Takes Down 3 Suspected Police Impersonators In Bronx

cbslocal.com
 14 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Three men who allegedly posed as fake cops in the Bronx are in custody, after police said they attempted to kidnap and rob a man believed to be dealing drugs out of his apartment. “Nothing surprises me in New York anymore,” one East Tremont...

newyork.cbslocal.com

