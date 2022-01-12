Stunned Residents Look On As NYPD Takes Down 3 Suspected Police Impersonators In Bronx

New York Attorney General Letisha James has released the video footage of a man who caught fire after being tasered by police. Jason Jones died after dousing himself in hand sanitizer and then being tasered by the Catskill Police Department in October of 2021. What is really disturbing is that after the officers see Jones is on fire, they run into another room, rather than administer aid. One officer is seen on camera peeking around a corner, watching Jones try to extinguish the fire, and does not help in any way. It's not until about 30 seconds or so later that an officer finally comes back out into the lobby to try to help the very agitated Jones. The investigation into his death is ongoing. The Attorney General's Office says it released the videos for trust and transparency,

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO