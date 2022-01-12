ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Harrisburg University working to address shortage of nurses and nursing educators

By Avery Van Etten
abc27 News
abc27 News
 14 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q9BWN_0dk7j8aE00

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Dr. Nancy Mimm leads the graduate nursing program at Harrisburg University. She says there is a nursing shortage across the country but also a shortage of nursing educators at colleges and universities.

Mimm said, “We spend the most time at the bedside. We teach other providers, including doctors and therapists and EMTs, we teach them how to work as a team and advocate for patients.”

Mimm says it’s important to aggressively recruit nursing students to reduce the shortage of nurses and nursing teachers.

IN THIS ARTICLE
abc27 News

abc27 News

