The Retailers Association of Massachusetts reported that its small-business members’ holiday sales rose 16.2 percent in November and December from the same two months in 2020. However, sales were up by a modest 3.8 percent from the same period in 2019, before the pandemic began. RAM president Jon Hurst noted that shopping was particularly muted at brick-and-mortar retailers last year because COVID-19 vaccines were not available yet and pandemic-related capacity restrictions were still in place. About 60 percent of RAM’s small-business members are now selling online, versus 26 percent two years ago. But online sales still only averaged about 5 percent of overall holiday sales among the survey respondents. — JON CHESTO.

