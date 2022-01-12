ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crawford County, PA

Crawford County Fairgrounds to hold free COVID-19 testing

By Brent Clapper
 14 hours ago

The Crawford County Commissioners announced Wednesday that additional COVID-19 testing will be taking place due to extreme high demand within the county.

The Board of Commissioners have secured this additional testing with the assistance of the Governor’s office and the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

AMI Laboratories will be providing PCR testing at no charge to residents, but they do ask that you provide some form of identification at the time of testing to assist in the testing operation.

This is a drive-thru testing site and there is no need to leave your vehicle to get tested.

All testing will be completed at the Crawford County Fairgrounds located at 13291 Dickson Road in Meadville. All traffic will enter Gate 1 of the Fairgrounds and exit thru Gate 2.

The test dates will be:

  • Tuesday, January 18th through Friday, January 21st from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
  • Saturday, January 22nd from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The second week of testing will be:

  • Monday, January 24th through Friday, January 28th from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
