NC man wins $200,000 Powerball prize
RED SPRINGS, N.C. (WGHP) — Aaron Locklear, of Red Springs, bought a Powerball ticket and won a $200,000 prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.Stay on top of breaking news and weather with the FOX8 mobile app.
Locklear’s $3 Power Play Quick Pick ticket matched numbers on four white balls and the red Powerball to win $50,000 in the Dec. 20 drawing.
That prize quadrupled to $200,000 when the 4X multiplier was drawn.
The odds of matching four white balls and the Powerball in a drawing are 1 in 913,129.
Locklear’s ticket came from HnM Mart & Pizza on East Fourth Avenue in Red Springs.
He claimed his prize Tuesday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh.
After required federal and state tax withholdings, he took home $142,021.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGHP FOX8.
Comments / 0