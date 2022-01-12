ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Springs, NC

NC man wins $200,000 Powerball prize

By Dolan Reynolds
FOX8 News
 16 hours ago

RED SPRINGS, N.C. (WGHP) — Aaron Locklear, of Red Springs, bought a Powerball ticket and won a $200,000 prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

Locklear’s $3 Power Play Quick Pick ticket matched numbers on four white balls and the red Powerball to win $50,000 in the Dec. 20 drawing.

That prize quadrupled to $200,000 when the 4X multiplier was drawn.

The odds of matching four white balls and the Powerball in a drawing are 1 in 913,129.

Locklear’s ticket came from HnM Mart & Pizza on East Fourth Avenue in Red Springs.

He claimed his prize Tuesday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh.

After required federal and state tax withholdings, he took home $142,021.

