Contract development and manufacturing organization Cambrex is celebrating its 40th anniversary, but that doesn’t mean it’s ready to rest on its laurels. According to the East Rutherford-based company, Cambrex currently has more than $100 million in investments at work across its global manufacturing network. The largest – a $50 million project in Charles City, Iowa – will bolster the large-scale development and manufacturing of small molecule drug substances. Expected to come online in the first half of 2022, facility capacity will increase by about 30% with reactors up to 16,000 liters, which will allow for the efficient production of large-volume commercial drug substances, the company said.

CHARLES CITY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO