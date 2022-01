Two Pennsylvania men who were seen gathering documents from the floor of an abandoned hallway in the Capitol building on Jan. 6 have been sentenced to 30 days behind bars. Mitchell Vukich, 26, of New Brighton, and Nicholas Perretta, 27, of Baden, pleaded guilty in September to one count of parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building. That charge, a misdemeanor, carries a sentence of up to six months in prison; sentences for Jan. 6 defendants convicted on this charge have ranged from probation and home detention to the maximum six months, according to the DOJ.

