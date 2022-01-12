ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merced County, CA

3 children under the age of 8 found dead in Merced County apartment, deputies say

By Kellie Helton
 14 hours ago

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An investigation is underway after three children were found dead inside of an apartment in Le Grand on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 2:00 p.m., deputies were called out to an apartment near Brice and Cook streets for a welfare check.

When deputies arrived, they went into the apartment, where they found three children dead and a woman with life-threatening injuries. Officials say all three of the children were under the age of 8.

The woman was taken to a local hospital, where her condition is currently unknown.

Photo of the scene.
Deputies have not said how the children died, but say they believe the woman’s injuries were self-inflicted.

It is unknown at this time how the children and the woman are related.

Authorities say the incident is being investigated as a possible murder-suicide.

No other details have been released by investigators at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Merced County Sheriff’s Office at (209) 385-7445.

