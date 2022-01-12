ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Idaho man accused of holding ex-girlfriend at knifepoint and threatening to kill her

truecrimedaily
truecrimedaily
 16 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OzUGv_0dk7fRb200

ABERDEEN, Idaho (TCD) -- A 34-year-old man is accused of showing up at his ex-girlfriend’s house and threatening her with a knife because he wanted to see if another man was there.

East Idaho News, citing a probable cause affidavit, reports Justin Garcia showed up at a woman’s house on Jan. 8 at approximately 5 p.m. because he saw her with another man and was upset about it. The woman was not identified by name, but the Idaho State Journal says she is his ex-girlfriend.

According to the Idaho State Journal, which also cites police records, Garcia allegedly took out a knife and pointed it at the woman, threatening to beat her and kill her. The knife reportedly made contact with the woman’s body, but she was not injured. Garcia reportedly broke the woman’s back window and ran away when law enforcement officials arrived.

Garcia was located at a relative’s home and taken into custody by Bingham County Sheriff’s deputies. Bingham County Jail records show he was charged with aggravated assault and malicious injury to property.

According to East Idaho News, Garcia was convicted of a felony in Texas and also faces enhancement charges of being a persistent violator and using a deadly weapon.

Garcia’s bail is set at $150,000.

Comments / 3

Related
truecrimedaily

Pennsylvania man allegedly shot ex-girlfriend to death with her 3 children in a nearby room

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (TCD) -- A 32-year-old man was arrested earlier this week for allegedly shooting his ex-girlfriend to death while her three children were in a nearby room. According to a press release from the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office, on Monday, Jan. 10, Norristown Police officers responded to an apartment shortly before 4 p.m. to a report of an unresponsive female. Upon their arrival, officers reportedly found Keishla Arroyo-Rodriguez deceased on the bathroom floor.
NORRISTOWN, PA
truecrimedaily

2 plead guilty to kidnapping and shooting Texas man, third suspect reportedly fled to Mexico

MURRAY COUNTY, Okla. (TCD) -- Two suspects who pleaded guilty this week to the 2020 kidnapping and death of a Texas man in Oklahoma have been sentenced to life in prison. According to a news release from the Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation, on June 7, 2020, an unknown deceased male was discovered by a motorist in a small field near exit 47 in Murray County, Okla. The Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation identified the deceased male as Juan Rosas, who was kidnapped from his home in Corinth, Texas, on June 6, 2020. Rosas reportedly died from a gunshot wound.
MURRAY COUNTY, OK
truecrimedaily

Maryland teen accused of fatally shooting mom, 8-year-old brother

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (TCD) -- A 15-year-old male was arrested for allegedly fatally shooting his mother and 8-year-old brother in early January. According to a Prince George’s County Police Department statement, officers responded to a shooting call Jan. 6 in the 8500 block of Wendy Street at approximately 5:50 p.m. Officers located two victims suffering from gunshot wounds and both were declared dead at the scene. A third adult male victim also suffered gunshot wounds, but police said the injuries are not life-threatening.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
truecrimedaily

South Carolina father allegedly attacked woman with hammer, held her and their 1-year-old hostage

GREAT FALLS, S.C. (TCD) -- A father was arrested over the weekend for allegedly holding a mother and their 1-year-old child hostage. According to a press release from the Chester County Sheriff’s Office, on Jan. 9, 2022, at around 1 p.m., authorities received a call from the mother, who, along with their 1-year-old child, had allegedly been held hostage by Burton Mincey Jr. since Jan. 7.
CHESTER COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Aberdeen, ID
State
Texas State
Bingham County, ID
Crime & Safety
State
Idaho State
County
Bingham County, ID
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
truecrimedaily

San Antonio guardian arrested after toddler found hog-tied, another in covered playpen

SAN ANTONIO (TCD) -- A 37-year-old woman was arrested after young children left in her care were reportedly found alone and tied up. According to KSAT-TV, which cites an arrest affidavit, the children’s grandmother called 911 and asked responders to check on the kids, who were reportedly in a locked bedroom. San Antonio Police Chief Bill McManus said in an interview officials had to “breach the door” in order to get into the bedroom. Inside, they found a 1-year-old with a black eye and bloody lip. The girl’s hands and feet were bound together. A 2-year-old boy was located inside a playpen that was covered.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
truecrimedaily

Pennsylvania man sentenced for killing girlfriend’s mom, lighting her house on fire

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (TCD) -- A 35-year-old man faces to 30 to 60 years in prison for the 2019 death of his girlfriend’s mother and arson charges. The Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office wrote in a statement that Judge William Tilly sentenced Calvin Purdie to 20 to 40 years for third-degree murder and 10 to 20 years for aggravated arson. Penn Live reports Purdie was convicted in November 2021 of third-degree murder and three counts of arson. He was acquitted on a first-degree murder charge. That was Purdie’s second trial because the first jury reportedly could not agree on a verdict.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
truecrimedaily

Florida teen girl accused of stealing more than $15k from grandparents, giving $6k to friend’s mother

DELTONA, Fla. (TCD) -- A 15-year-old girl allegedly stole more than $15,000 from her grandparents’ safe and ran away from home. According to a press release from the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday, Jan. 7, the girl’s grandparents noticed that their safe had been opened and all $15,640 in cash was gone. The grandparents reportedly suspected that their granddaughter stole the money and disclosed to authorities that she has a history of theft, drug use, and running away.
DELTONA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tcd#East Idaho News#The Idaho State Journal#Bingham County Sheriff
truecrimedaily

New Mexico woman arrested for allegedly leaving newborn in dumpster after giving birth

HOBBS, N.M. (TCD) -- An 18-year-old woman was arrested last week for allegedly leaving her newborn son in a dumpster after giving birth in a bathroom. According to a news release from the Hobbs Police Department, on Jan. 7, officers responded to the 1400 block of North Thorp at approximately 8 p.m. to a report of an abandoned newborn child in a dumpster. KRQE-TV reports that dumpster divers initially discovered the baby after hearing his cries.
HOBBS, NM
truecrimedaily

Third suspect arrested in killing of 14-year-old who was shot 18 times

PHILADELPHIA (TCD) -- A third suspect was arrested for his alleged role in the death of 14-year-old Samir Jefferson, who was shot and killed while waiting for the bus. The Oakwood Police Department in Georgia announced officers took Haneef Roberson into custody on Jan. 9 when they were called to a local Walmart for a "fraud in progress." According to NBC Philadelphia, officials are working on extraditing Robertson to Philadelphia. Two other suspects, 21-year-old Quadir Johnson and 21-year-old Kyair Garnett, were arrested in December, NBC Philadelphia reports.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
truecrimedaily

Florida women arrested after allegedly throwing bottles of glitter at man during fight

CLEARWATER, Fla. (TCD) -- Two women face felony charges after they allegedly threw bottles of glitter at a man during an argument at the victim’s apartment. According to WFLA-TV, Sarah Franks and Kaitlin O’Donovan showed up at the victim’s residence around 3 a.m. on Jan. 10. Franks' arrest affidavit says she "came to the victim’s apartment and battered him, entered the dwelling and battered him further." The affidavit alleges Franks kicked an apartment window "until it broke" as she left the apartment.
CLEARWATER, FL
truecrimedaily

Oregon man arrested in Las Vegas for allegedly killing girlfriend and leaving body on Arizona street

LAS VEGAS (TCD) -- A 37-year-old Oregon man is accused of killing his girlfriend and leaving her body on the side of the road in Arizona. According to a Bullhead City Police Department statement, on Jan. 2, a motorist found a body on Arroyo Vista Drive with several gunshot wounds, and the victim was later identified as 27-year-old Megan Hannah after fingerprint analysis.
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
truecrimedaily

Illinois mom, 2 children accused of killing missing son on his birthday as punishment

CHICAGO (TCD) -- A mother and two of her children are accused of killing her 6-year-old son on his birthday and then reporting him missing. The North Chicago Police Department posted about Damari Perry’s disappearance Jan. 6, saying the little boy was last seen in Skokie on Jan. 4. On Saturday, Jan. 8, North Chicago Police announced officers from their department and the FBI located Damari’s body near abandoned houses in the 700 block of Van Buren Street in Gary, Ind. North Chicago Police said the Lake County Coroner’s Office will conduct the autopsy.
SKOKIE, IL
truecrimedaily

Indiana man accused of trying to slowly poison wife to death

WAYNE COUNTY, Ind. (TCD) -- A 69-year-old man was taken into custody and is believed to have tried to slowly poison his wife to death. According to a Wayne County Sheriff’s Department news release, on Jan. 3 at approximately 9:46 a.m., deputies conducted a welfare check at a residence on East Wallace Road. Fifty-one-year-old Lisa Bishop reportedly "had law enforcement indicating she was being poisoned by her husband."
WAYNE COUNTY, IN
truecrimedaily

truecrimedaily

14K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

True Crime Daily covers in-depth investigations, real-life mysteries, and the stories behind crimes across America. True Crime Daily is the continuation of the broadcast television show Crime Watch Daily.

 https://truecrimedaily.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy