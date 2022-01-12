Idaho man accused of holding ex-girlfriend at knifepoint and threatening to kill her

ABERDEEN, Idaho (TCD) -- A 34-year-old man is accused of showing up at his ex-girlfriend’s house and threatening her with a knife because he wanted to see if another man was there.

East Idaho News, citing a probable cause affidavit, reports Justin Garcia showed up at a woman’s house on Jan. 8 at approximately 5 p.m. because he saw her with another man and was upset about it. The woman was not identified by name, but the Idaho State Journal says she is his ex-girlfriend.

According to the Idaho State Journal, which also cites police records, Garcia allegedly took out a knife and pointed it at the woman, threatening to beat her and kill her. The knife reportedly made contact with the woman’s body, but she was not injured. Garcia reportedly broke the woman’s back window and ran away when law enforcement officials arrived.

Garcia was located at a relative’s home and taken into custody by Bingham County Sheriff’s deputies. Bingham County Jail records show he was charged with aggravated assault and malicious injury to property.

According to East Idaho News, Garcia was convicted of a felony in Texas and also faces enhancement charges of being a persistent violator and using a deadly weapon.

Garcia’s bail is set at $150,000.