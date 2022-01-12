ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Twins will retire Hall of Famer Jim Kaat’s No. 36

By PHIL MILLER
Sacramento Bee
 16 hours ago

MINNEAPOLIS — Expecting a perfunctory meeting about logistics for Cooperstown, Jim Kaat joined a Twins video call on Dec. 20. He was shocked to find Twins royalty waiting for him. Rod Carew, Bert Blyleven, Joe Mauer, Tom Kelly, Tony Oliva and Kent Hrbek — the six living Twins...

www.sacbee.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Every MLB team's best free-agent signing ever: Ichiro, Randy Johnson, Barry Bonds and even a minor-league deal

Prior to the start of MLB's owner-imposed lockout last month, there was a free-agent frenzy unlike anything we've seen in recent baseball history. Maybe even in all of baseball history. Half of the top 50 free agents signed before the lockout, many in the week leading up to the expiration of the collective bargaining agreement. Signings came fast and furious.
MLB
CBS Boston

Dan Shaughnessy Doesn’t Vote For David Ortiz For Hall Of Fame, But Does Vote For Jeff Kent

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — Every year, a handful of BBWAA members make some headlines for their Baseball Hall of Fame ballots. This year, Dan Shaughnessy of The Boston Globe is one of those members. The seven members on the Globe staff who have Hall of Fame voting privileges shared their choices with the world on Tuesday, and it was Shaughnessy’s ballot that certainly stood out — both for which players he didn’t vote for and for which player he did vote for. Shaughnessy only used one of his 10 available votes. He didn’t use it on David Ortiz, who’s in his...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
blackchronicle.com

Baseball Hall of Fame 2022: Barry Bonds, Sammy Sosa make Matt Snyder’s hypothetical ballot; A-Rod left out

As the late, great Tom Petty once sang, The Waiting is the hardest part. I first visited the Baseball Hall of Fame when I was 8 years old. Each of the three Snyder kids got to pick out something from the gift shop. I got Hall of Fame baseball cards. I can still picture the cards of John McGraw, Joe McGinnity and the like up to the true early titans like Christy Mathewson and Honus Wagner. I continued on in attempting to collect as much information about Hall of Famers as possible throughout my childhood. I made all-time teams for the likes of the Cubs, Red Sox, Giants, Pirates, Reds, etc. on Nintendo’s immortal Baseball Stars. After I saw “Soul of the Game” on HBO, I became obsessed with learning about the Negro Leagues greats like Josh Gibson and Satchel Paige. I read everything I could find on Jackie Robinson, who has become my baseball version of a hero.
MLB
WGNO

LSU grad tabbed as first female to manage MLB team

Note: Rachel Balkovec received her Master’s Degree in Sports Administration from LSU in 2012. Rachel Balkovec will become the first female manager in affiliated professional baseball, tabbed by the Yankees to manage the Low-A Tampa Tarpons next season. She confirmed the news to MLB.com late Sunday night. Balkovec, 34, was serving as a hitting coach […]
MLB
The Desert Sun

Column: Ten baseball players not in Hall of Fame but worthy of high praise

There have been 19,969 men to play Major League Baseball. Only 263 have made it into the Hall of Fame. There are players who are not in the Hall of Fame – and likely will not be anytime in the future – but their significant singular achievements are more than worthy of their special place in baseball history. It’s the Hall of Significant Achievement.
NFL
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Yankees re-sign former top pitching prospect

In 2011, legendary Yankees closer Mariano Rivera called then 19-year-old Manny Banuelos the best pitching prospect he’d ever seen. “I like everything about him,” Rivera said of Banuelos at the time, according to ESPN. “The makeup and how he keeps his composure. I notice situations and how you react in situations. Where you make your pitches in tough situations, where you spot your pitches, he has the ability to do that.”
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Mauer
Person
Bert Blyleven
Person
Kent Hrbek
Person
Tony Oliva
Person
Kirby Puckett
Person
Jackie Robinson
Person
Greg Maddux
Person
Rod Carew
Person
Harmon Killebrew
Person
Jim Kaat
NBC Chicago

Jon Lester Retires, Cubs' David Ross, Willson Contreras React

Cubs react to Jon Lester's retirement originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. After a decorated 16-season big-league career, Jon Lester is hanging up his spikes. Lester, the former Cubs ace who helped bring a championship to the North Side, announced he's retiring Wednesday in an interview with ESPN's Jesse Rogers.
MLB
Twinkie Town

Should Justin Morneau be inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame?

This is the second article in a breakdown miniseries regarding the 2022 Hall of Fame candidates with ties to YOUR Minnesota Twins. Links to previous/future articles will be updated here!. HOF, Minnesotan Style | Justin Morneau | Joe Nathan | Torii Hunter |. The Quick Hits. Personally, I can’t believe...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Phillies#Cooperstown#The Chicago White Sox#Nos#The Hall Of Fame#Twins
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
Chicago Tribune

Column: Jon Lester pitched only 6 seasons in Chicago, but the Cubs need to retire his number

Now that Jon Lester has called it quits on his 16-year career, the Chicago Cubs need to pick a good day in 2022 to retire his No. 34, assuming there is a season. The organization already has retired five numbers: No. 14 (Ernie Banks), No. 26 (Billy Williams), No. 10 (Ron Santo), No. 23 (Ryne Sandberg) and No. 31 (Fergie Jenkins and Greg Maddux). The last number the team retired, in 2009, was ...
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy