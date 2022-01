2022 is set to mark a new beginning for former Disney Company CEO, Bob Iger, as he officially enters retirement. But, that doesn’t mean that he won’t necessarily still be busy. Iger has shared that he is looking forward to having “a blank canvas” and it seems that he may be filling his time by working his second book, trying his hand at being a weatherman, and potentially even buying an NBA team. However, before he moves on from Disney, it looks like Iger decided to do something that all of us Disney fans can relate to — visit Disney World!

