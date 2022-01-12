ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ronnie Spector Dead: Brian Wilson, Joan Jett & More Remember Her Legendary ‘Music & Spirit’

Cover picture for the articleRonnie Spector, known best as the iconic lead singer for ’60s girl group The Ronettes, died on Wednesday (Jan. 12) after being diagnosed with cancer. She was 78 years old. A statement from the family was released on Spector’s website confirming her passing. “Our beloved earth angel, Ronnie, peacefully left this...

Ronnie Spector, '60s icon who sang ‘Be My Baby,’ dies at 78

LOS ANGELES — Ronnie Spector, the cat-eyed, bee-hived rock ‘n’ roll siren who sang such 1960s hits as “Be My Baby,” “Baby I Love You” and “Walking in the Rain” as the leader of the girl group the Ronettes, has died. She was 78.
Appreciating Ronnie Spector in 10 Essential Songs

Ronnie Spector may have been the quintessential 1960s poster girl, what with her Wall of Sound-posing, mascara-wearing, beehive-donning glory, but the singer — who died on Wednesday of cancer at age 78 — had an even more recognizable voice. Spector’s quavering vibrato and streetwise romanticism defined the sound of a decade, and traveled far beyond. Spector will always be linked with the man who made her his muse: producer, songwriter and one-time husband Phil Spector, who was convicted of a 2003 murder and died in prison almost exactly a year ago. She was signed to Spector’s Phillies Records and saw multiple...
Darlene Love Remembers Ronnie Spector: ‘When People Know Your Voice, You Have Made It’

Sixty years ago, Ronnie Spector and Darlene Love were the reigning queens of New York pop. Both commandeered the charts (with the Ronettes and initially the Crystals, respectively), both had gloriously strong, emotive voices, and both were produced by the late Phil Spector. Over time, they each broke with Spector and, despite some creative lulls, carried on. The two legends remained in touch, performing together for the last time at a 2016 Rainforest Fund benefit at New York’s Carnegie Hall. With TV news reports of Spector’s death in the background, Love spoke with Rolling Stone about her history with Spector. I loved being around Ronnie. She was a delight. She would always...
Ronnie Spector, lead singer of the Ronettes, dead at 78

Ronnie Spector, the lead singer of the 1960s girl group the Ronettes who scored a string of hits including “Be My Baby” and “Baby, I Love You,” died Wednesday. She was 78. Spector died Wednesday after a brief battle with cancer, according to her family. “Ronnie...
Ronnie Spector: Celebrities react to '60s icon's death

Ronnie Spector is known for being one of modern pop's formative voices, so it's no wonder that her death at age 78 on Wednesday sent shockwaves through the showbiz industry. Some of Spector's biggest hits like "Be My Baby" are still widely known and recognized for their impact on music history.
Ronnie Spector, ’60s Girl-Group Icon, Dead at 78

Ronnie Spector, one of the best-known figures of the 1960s girl-group era, died Wednesday, her family confirmed in a statement on her website. She was 78. Spector died of cancer “with family and in the arms of her husband, Jonathan,” per the statement. In 1957, Spector, born Veronica Bennett, formed a vocal group with her sister and cousin that went on to become the Ronettes. They released their first singles on Colpix Records in 1962 but failed to gain traction at the label. In 1963, the Ronettes moved to Philles Records under the direction of producer Phil Spector, who worked with a number of girl groups. The Ronettes shaped pop music in the mid-1960s with their signature song “Be My Baby” as well as hits like “Baby, I Love You” and “Walking in the Rain.” The Ronettes broke up in 1967; in the decades after, Ronnie Spector attempted to launch a solo career, eventually releasing her first solo album, Siren, in 1980. She also sang backup for a number of other musicians including Eddie Money on his 1986 hit “Take Me Home Tonight.”
The Ronettes Star Ronnie Spector Dead at 78 After Cancer Battle

The music world is mourning the loss of a ‘60s icon. Ronnie Spector, leader of the girl group The Ronettes, died at the age of 78 following a brief battle with cancer. The singer's family released an emotional statement on Jan. 12, confirming that Ronnie, born Veronica Yvette Bennett, was with family and passed "in the arms of her husband" Jonathan Greenfield.
Ronnie Spector, RIP

Sad news: the great Ronnie Spector, leader of The Ronettes and one of the great voices of the '60s girl group era and pop music in general, has died. She was 78. The news came from her family on her website:. Our beloved earth angel, Ronnie, peacefully left this world...
Steve Van Zandt on How Ronnie Spector Saved the E Street Band

In 1977, Bruce Springsteen was caught up in a nasty lawsuit with his ex-manager, Mike Appel, and was running out of money to pay the members of the E Street Band. Springsteen was legally barred from the recording studio, and the band members were losing patience. As guitarist Steve Van Zandt recalls in his book Unrequited Infatuations, at least three members — who had other options as session musicians — actually voted to break up. But after Van Zandt convinced his bandmates to hold off, his friend, record exec Steve Popovich, came up with a perfect solution, which involved a temporary...
Ronnie Spector, leader of the music group Ronettes, has died at 78

(Reuters) – Ronnie Spector, singer of the 1960s hits “Be My Baby” and “Baby, I Love You” has died at the age of 78, her family said in a statement on Wednesday. Spector, leader of the girl group the Ronettes, died surrounded by family and in the arms of her husband, Jonathan, after a brief battle with cancer, the statement said.
Legendary Vocalist Ronnie Spector Has Passed Away at 78

Ronnie Spector, frontwoman of iconic 60s girl group The Ronettes, has passed away at age 78, according to a statement shared by her family. Spector’s voice was front and center on classic hits like “Walking In the Rain,” “(The Best Part of) Breakin’ Up,” and the momentous smash hit, “Be My Baby,” which circled back around to mainstream popularity in 1986 by way of Eddie Money’s hit single “Take Me Home Tonight.”
Read Ronnie Spector tributes from Darlene Love, Brian Wilson, Margo Price, the Misfits & more

Following the heartbreaking news that the legendary Ronnie Spector has died at age 78, tributes have come pouring into her from all throughout the music community. Longtime associate and friend Darlene Love penned an essay for Rolling Stone about Ronnie. "She was rock and roll, the way she sang and moved onstage," Darlene said in part. She also spoke about their shared struggles with Phil Spector. Read the whole thing here.
Ronnie Spector death: Brian Wilson and Gene Simmons tributes to ‘icon’

Brian Wilson, Gene Simmons and Kathy Valentine are among those paying tribute to “iconic” US musician Ronnie Spector, following her death aged 78.The Ronettes singer’s famous friends described her as a “special person” and said her spirit would “live on forever”.Spector, who was known for such 1960s hits as “Be My Baby”, “Baby I Love You” and “Walking In the Rain”, died on Wednesday after a brief illness from cancer, her family said.Beach Boys co-founder Wilson, who reportedly became obsessed with “Be My Baby”, said he was heartbroken by the news.“I just heard the news about Ronnie Spector and...
