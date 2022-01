We're not sure if Nicki Minaj will be a Bravo TV regular after helping host the Real Housewives of Potomac reunion, but the rapper is clearly a fan of the series. Minaj took some time to join Andy Cohen and the cast of the popular franchise when they gathered together to reflect on the ups and downs of the latest season. The reactions to Minaj's appearance were monumental as her Barbz tuned in to watch her grill the women on their most controversial moments.

