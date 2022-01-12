ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood Man Indicted In Fatal Shooting: Prosecutor

By Jon Craig
 16 hours ago
Jahvontae Debose Photo Credit: Ocean County Prosecutor's Office

A 25-year-old man from the Jersey Shore has been indicted in a fatal shooting, authorities said.

Jahvontae Debose, 25, of Lakewood, was indicted Wednesday by an Ocean County Grand Jury on the charge of murder, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.

Debose also was indicted on several weapons and drug-dealing offenses, the prosecutor said.

On Feb. 21, 2021, at approximately 7:40 p.m., Lakewood police responded to Tudor Court in response to a 9-1-1 call about a man who had collapsed in the middle of the road, Billhimer said.

Police found Dajour Randolph, 20, of Little Egg Harbor, with an apparent gunshot wound to the chest.

Randolph was transported to Monmouth Medical Center, Southern Campus, in Lakewood, where he subsequently succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

Debose has been held in Ocean County Jail since his arrest on Feb. 23, 2021.

Daily Voice

Authorities ID Central Jersey Shooting Victim, 23

The victim of Sunday's shooting in Central Jersey has been identified, authorities said. Nathaniel Edwards, Jr., 23, of East Brunswick, died at a local hospital after sustaining a gunshot wound that morning, according to the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office. The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information or surveillance...
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Homeowner Detains Teen Who Broke Into Area Home With A Knife, Police Say

A fast-acting homeowner in the Hudson Valley jumped into action to stop a juvenile who broke into his home with a weapon in the middle of the night, state police announced. New York State Police troopers in Dutchess County responded to a Lime Kiln Road home in the town of Dover Plains shortly after 4 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 7, where there was a reported burglary in progress.
DOVER PLAINS, NY
Daily Voice

Second Drug Dealer Arrested In Overdose Death Of 27-Year-Old Cheltenham Man: DA

A second Pennsylvania drug dealer has been charged in a February 2021 overdose death of a 27-year-old victim, authorities in Montgomery County announced Wednesday. Jeffrey Lebron, 50, of Cheltenham, was arrested on charges of drug delivery resulting in death, and related offenses for his alleged role as the supplier of the drugs that killed 27-year-old Nathan Lauch in Cheltenham, the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office said.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Trio Arrested In String Of 20 MoCo Burglaries: Police

Three men have been arrested in a series of 20 commercial burglaries in the Silver Spring and Wheaton areas, according to police. Kevon Neal, 32, of Washington DC, Jaron Anderson, 22 of District Heights, and Kevin Bing, 27, of Washington DC were arrested and charged for a series of burglaries and auto theft by the Montgomery County Police Department.
SILVER SPRING, MD
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

