By Ali Ingersoll, WRAL investigative data reporter, and Jodi Leese Glusco, WRAL director of digital content. Wednesday marked one year since North Carolina's peak of COVID-19 cases, a record we have since shattered due to the omicron variant. On Jan. 12, 2021, the seven-day, rolling average of new cases was 8,781. A year later, it is about triple that as the omicron variant quickly spreads through the population.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 23 HOURS AGO