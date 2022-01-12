ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

R.I.P.: Ronnie Spector, Lead Singer of The Ronettes, Dies at 78

kisswtlz.com
 14 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleRonnie Spector, ASCAP Harry Chapin Humanitarian Award winner and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, performs at the WhyHunger Chapin Awards Dinner, Wednesday, June 13, 2012, in New York. WhyHunger honored Ronnie Spector for her commitment to the fight against hunger and poverty. (Photo by Diane Bondareff/Invision/AP) We are...

www.kisswtlz.com

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Appreciating Ronnie Spector in 10 Essential Songs

Ronnie Spector may have been the quintessential 1960s poster girl, what with her Wall of Sound-posing, mascara-wearing, beehive-donning glory, but the singer — who died on Wednesday of cancer at age 78 — had an even more recognizable voice. Spector’s quavering vibrato and streetwise romanticism defined the sound of a decade, and traveled far beyond. Spector will always be linked with the man who made her his muse: producer, songwriter and one-time husband Phil Spector, who was convicted of a 2003 murder and died in prison almost exactly a year ago. She was signed to Spector’s Phillies Records and saw multiple...
MUSIC
Washington Times

‘60s icon Ronnie Spector, who sang ‘Be My Baby,’ dies at 78

LOS ANGELES — Ronnie Spector, the cat-eyed, bee-hived rock ‘n’ roll siren who sang such 1960s hits as “Be My Baby,” “Baby I Love You” and “Walking in the Rain” as the leader of the girl group the Ronettes, has died. She was 78.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Darlene Love Remembers Ronnie Spector: ‘When People Know Your Voice, You Have Made It’

Sixty years ago, Ronnie Spector and Darlene Love were the reigning queens of New York pop. Both commandeered the charts (with the Ronettes and initially the Crystals, respectively), both had gloriously strong, emotive voices, and both were produced by the late Phil Spector. Over time, they each broke with Spector and, despite some creative lulls, carried on. The two legends remained in touch, performing together for the last time at a 2016 Rainforest Fund benefit at New York’s Carnegie Hall. With TV news reports of Spector’s death in the background, Love spoke with Rolling Stone about her history with Spector. I loved being around Ronnie. She was a delight. She would always...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Spector
Person
Bruce Springsteen
Person
Jonathan Greenfield
Person
Ronnie Spector
Person
Billy Joel
Person
Eddie Money
Fox News

Ronnie Spector: Celebrities react to '60s icon's death

Ronnie Spector is known for being one of modern pop's formative voices, so it's no wonder that her death at age 78 on Wednesday sent shockwaves through the showbiz industry. Some of Spector's biggest hits like "Be My Baby" are still widely known and recognized for their impact on music history.
MUSIC
Billboard

Ronnie Spector Dead: Brian Wilson, Joan Jett & More Remember Her Legendary ‘Music & Spirit’

Ronnie Spector, known best as the iconic lead singer for ’60s girl group The Ronettes, died on Wednesday (Jan. 12) after being diagnosed with cancer. She was 78 years old. A statement from the family was released on Spector’s website confirming her passing. “Our beloved earth angel, Ronnie, peacefully left this world today after a brief battle with cancer,” the statement read. “She was with family and in the arms of her husband, Jonathan. Ronnie lived her life with a twinkle in her eye, a spunky attitude, a wicked sense of humor and a smile on her face. She was filled with love and gratitude.”
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Legendary Motown singer Wanda Young dead at 78

Wanda Young, singer in the Motown doo-wop girl group The Marvelettes, died earlier this month outside of Detroit. Young, 78, died Dec. 15 of complications of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, her daughter Meta Ventress told The New York Times Saturday. Young replaced another singer in the Michigan group when Motown...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apollo Theater#Madness#Nbc News#Ronettes
Ultimate Classic Rock

Wanda Young, Singer for the Marvelettes, Dead at 78

Wanda Young, who found fame as the lead singer of the classic R&B group the Marvelettes, has died at the age of 78. “We are so saddened by the news of Wanda Young of the Marvelettes passing,” noted a message posted to Twitter by the Classic Motown label. “What an impact she has had on the world of Classic Motown and the lives of so many. Her legacy will continue to live on.”
MUSIC
Billboard

Joe Simon, Chart-Topping R&B Singer, Dead at 85

Joe Simon, a Grammy-winning R&B singer whose hits included 1969’s “The Chokin’ Kind” and 1972’s “Power of Love” and was sampled in OutKast’s “So Fresh, So Clean” and other hip-hop classics, died Monday (Dec. 13) in his longtime hometown near Chicago. He was 85.
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

In memoriam: Remembering the celebrities we lost in 2021

We're about to welcome a new year, but before we do, it’s time to say goodbye to 2021 — and to the actors, musicians, filmmakers and other pop culture icons we lost. They inspired us, entertained us and their impact will never be forgotten. Ed Asner 1929 –...
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

Rod Stewart and Jeff Beck Bassist Phil Chen Dead at 80

Veteran session bassist Phil Chen, who played with Rod Stewart, Jeff Beck and the Doors’ Ray Manzarek and Robby Krieger, has died at the age of 80. “With heavy hearts we share the news that Phil Chen passed away on the morning of Dec. 14, 2021, after a long battle with cancer,” read a statement on Chen’s official Facebook page. “He spent his final days surrounded by family and close friends, and cherished time with his grandchildren, who always brightened his day. He will be missed greatly and his contagious passion for music and positive energy on and off the stage will be remembered always.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Billy Joel’s Kids: Facts About The Legendary Singer’s 3 Children

The ‘Piano Man’ singer has three beautiful daughters, one whom he shares with Christine Brinkley and the other two with his current wife, Alexis Roderick. Billy Joel, 72, is a legendary American pianist, singer-songwriter and composer. The native New Yorker was born in the Bronx on May 9, 1949, and raised on Long Island in Hicksville, New York. His passion for music started at a young age when the “Piano Man” first laid his hands on the keys. From there, he quit high school to pursue his music career. After playing around with a number of bands, he embarked on his solo career and signed a contract with Columbia Records in 1972. He continued to write new music for the next 20 years, producing hits like “Uptown Girl,” “New York State Of Mind” and “Movin’ Out.”
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
EW.com

Mariah Carey expecting twins

Image Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage.comMariah Carey is pregnant with twins, according to People Magazine. Nick Cannon confirmed the news on his radio show Thursday morning, revealing that the couple hadn’t intended on revealing the news until they met President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama during Sunday’s “Christmas in Washington 2010” concert. “They, ironically enough, questioned my wife about, you know, ‘So, what are you having, are you having twins?’ ” Cannon said on his Rollin’ With Nick Cannon radio show. “And at this point she hadn’t told anybody anything because doctors advised us to keep it to ourselves until we get further along … And because of the excitement, because of the emotion, she was overwhelmed [and] she shared with the President and First Lady that we are having twins.”
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Tina Turner’s Children: Meet Her 4 Kids, Including Her Late Son Craig

The ‘Queen of Rock n’ Roll’ is the mother of four boys, two adopted and two biological. Find out more about all four of Tina Turner’s her sons here!. Tina Turner is one of the most influential voices in rock and pop music. Tina’s career has lasted over 60 years. After she initially got recognition in the 1960’s, she embarked on a solo career in the late 70s, and her songs (like “What’s Love Got To Do With It” and “Proud Mary”) have become classics, celebrated across generations. The now 82-year-old singer’s life has been well-documented, including her allegedly abusive relationship with Ike Turner, whom she also performed with. She had one son when she was just 18, and another during her relationship with Ike. While married to Ike, she also adopted his two sons from past relationships and cared for them even after the split. In 1986, she started a relationship with German music executive Erwin Bach, and the two tied the knot over 20 years after meeting in July 2013. Her four sons’ father Ike died in 2007 at age 76. Find out more about all four of Tina Turner’s kids here.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

'He spent his last day surrounded by family and friends': Sidney Poitier's family pay tribute to their 'guiding light' after his death aged 94: Denzel Washington thanks icon for 'opening doors that had been closed'

The family of Hollywood trailblazer Sidney Poitier paid tribute to the late star, calling him a 'guiding light' for their family as Denzel Washington and other actors also cited the Oscar winner as a source of inspiration. In a statement about Poitier, who died on Thursday night in his Los...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'American Idol' Loses Major Star Ahead of New Season

Bobby Bones just confirmed that he will not be returning to American Idol as an in-house mentor. Bones, a radio personality and host, first appeared on the series as a guest mentor for season 16 in 2018. He was promoted to a full-time mentor for season 17, remaining for seasons 18 and 19. He's been MIA from the forthcoming Season 20 promos, causing fans to wonder if he would be on the show's milestone year. As it turns out, his four-year run has come to an end. Bones made the announcement during an Instagram Q&A with fans.
TV SHOWS
EW.com

Happy pregnancy, Julia Roberts!

Julia Roberts and husband Danny Moder are expecting their third child, the Oscar winner’s publicist tells People magazine, and I got inspired to write a celebratory haiku. Won’t you cook one up, too?Midnight at Julia’sShe whispers “Mary Reilly“New baby goes zzzzzzzzaddCredit(“Julia Roberts: Dennis Van Tine/LFI”)
CELEBRITIES
enstarz.com

Tom Hanks Divorcing Rita Wilson? Hollywood Couple's Marriage Reportedly In Trouble Because Of Son Chet

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are reportedly on the verge of splitting due to their son Chet's worsening behavior. Far from what the Hollywood ex-couples went through, Hanks and Wilson reportedly began hitting rock bottom because of their son, Chet. Despite their over three decades of marriage, the couple never had any marital issues except for the things Chet does that jeopardize their relationship.
RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy