‘Emily in Paris’ season two has improved ‘un petit peu’

We've swooned over Emily Cooper's endless bag collection, praised Mindy Chen's penchant for all things bold, and waxed poetic about Camille's quintessentially Parisian wardrobe. Now, it's high time we celebrate yet another style star from Emily in Paris: Sylvie Grateau. Played by French actress Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Sylvie consistently serves up outfits that are just as fierce as her attitude, offering a welcome break from Emily's loud colors and clashing prints. As the boss lady at Savoir, she wears sky-high stilettos, slitted skirts, and power suits around the luxury marketing agency's office. She slips into itty-bitty bikinis and form-fitting dresses when she's not on the clock. Her style can be summed up as effortless sophistication with a touch of sexy.
Comments / 0