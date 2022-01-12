ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How high did Team Biden’s conspiracy against parental protests go?

By Post Editorial Board
 17 hours ago
Education Secretary Miguel Cardona solicited the National School Boards Association to write a letter to President Joe Biden, which said parents objecting to mask mandates and critical race theory are engaging in "a form of domestic terrorism." Al Drago/CNP/startraksphoto.com

Education Secretary Miguel Cardona just got outed as part of Team Biden’s conspiracy to sic the FBI on parents who speak up at school-board meetings.

solicited the letter from the National School Boards Association (written by top staff with the group’s own board out of the loop) that compared parents to domestic terrorists. The White House then got Attorney General Merrick Garland to publicly order US attorneys and the FBI to jump on the issue.

In e-mails shared with The Post, a colleague reports that then-interim NSBA CEO Chip Slaven “said he was writing a letter to provide information to the White House, from a request by Secretary Cardona.”

The Sept. 29 letter to President Joe Biden said parents objecting to mask mandates and critical race theory are engaging in “a form of domestic terrorism” and called for appropriate action under the Patriot Act.

Cardona’s department denies he was personally involved with the conspiracy.

The conspiracy was broad: NSBA President Viola Garcia said she and Slavin had “actively engaged with the White House, Department of Justice, Department of Homeland Security, Department of Education, Surgeon General and other federal agencies on pandemic related issues.”

Before the whole thing blew up, by the way, Cardona appointed Garcia to the National Assessment Governing Board, which oversees and examines student performance.

Meanwhile, the NSBA’s board has disavowed the letter, while 17 state associations quit the organization.

Cardona’s department denies he was personally involved, and it’s certainly possible that Slaven misled his colleagues. But if so, the education secretary should identify — and fire — the staffers who did collude in this tawdry affair.

