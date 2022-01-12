ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Nuro Introduces Third-Gen Autonomous Delivery Vehicle, Features Sleeker Styling And External Air Bag

Carscoops
 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleNuro has been one of the more promising autonomous delivery startups and today the company unveiled their third-generation vehicle. Simply known as the Nuro, the model is slated to bring “safe, eco-friendly, and convenient services to millions of people across the country.”. Nuro didn’t delve into specifics, but...

www.carscoops.com

TheStreet

Cadillac To Feature GM's New Autonomous Driving System

General Motors' (GM) - Get General Motors Company Report luxury car brand Cadillac will outfit its Celestiq sedan with the company's Ultra Cruise autonomous driving assistant, making the vehicle among the first to have the feature. GM confirmed that the upcoming, full-sized battery-electric vehicle will have the driving assistant, at...
CARS
Autoblog

Arc Vector $122,000 electric motorcycle prepares for deliveries

In 2018, former Jaguar Land Rover engineer Mark Truman showed his Arc Vector electric motorcycle. The Vector's copious carbon fiber, wishbone hub steering, and Tron design said it wasn't here to electrify motorcycles, it was here to explore what an electric performance motorcycle could be. Regrettably for Truman, one of the answers to that question was, "Really hard to bring to market." After that 2018 reveal, investor issues led to bankruptcy in late 2019 instead of deliveries in 2020. Truman ended up buying the company assets back himself in 2021, and recently told Motorcycle News that the project is back on track. Development riders are said to be shepherding a production-ready fleet around Spain for homologation, reservation holders are at Arc's central England HQ speccing their two-wheelers, the first bikes expected to meet their owners before the end of 2022.
CARS
CAR AND DRIVER

2024 Toyota Compact Cruiser

Toyota has a history of capable off-road SUVs, from the FJ Cruiser to the 4Runner to the luxurious Land Cruiser. While the Land Cruiser is leaving the American market starting in 2022 and the FJ Cruiser hasn’t been sold here since 2014, Toyota is intent on staying competitive in the off-road space as the market transitions to electric vehicles, and will launch a tough compact electric SUV in the coming years. Previewed by the Compact Cruiser EV concept, the SUV will get boxy styling and rugged bumpers and body cladding. Very little is known about the electric powertrain, but the instant torque of electric motors should make it decently quick and adept at navigating rough terrain.
CARS
notebookcheck.net

BMW unveils the iX M60, an electric performance SUV with over 800 lb-ft of torque

Dubbed the technology flagship of the Bavarian automaker, the iX M60 electric SUV comes with impressive performance specs and is supposed to provide an exceptional driving experience despite being geared towards sustainability. Working For Notebookcheck. This year's CES in Las Vegas is in full swing, and many traditional automakers have...
ELECTRONICS
Interesting Engineering

Goodyear Tests Its Airless Tires On Autonomous Delivery Robots For the First Time

After supplying air-filled tires for more than 100 years, American tiremaker Goodyear has announced that it is trialing airless tires for an autonomous delivery company. Airless tires are the next big thing in sustainability as companies attempt to not only increase the lifetimes of their products but also use more sustainable ingredients in the manufacturing process. Last year, we had covered how Frech tiremaker Michelin was doing both with its airless tires that were being readied for a 2024 launch.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
insideevs.com

Udelv Transporter Cab-Less Autonomous Delivery EV Makes CES Debut

Meet the Udelv Transporter, a cab-less autonomous electric delivery vehicle for multi-stop delivery making its virtual debut at CES. This self-driving commercial vehicle has been developed by Silicon Valley venture-backed company Udelv using Mobileye's autonomous tech. More specifically, the Transporter is driven by the Mobileye Drive self-driving system consisting of...
CARS
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Cars
utilitydive.com

Electric, autonomous delivery vehicle boom expected on city streets as inventories and orders grow

Thousands of new electric delivery vehicles will be humming through city and suburban streets, according to announcements made at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas this week. FedEx said it reserved priority production for 2,000 BrightDrop vans, adding to the 500 the company ordered from the General Motors subsidiary last year. Walmart wants 5,000.
ECONOMY
siliconangle.com

Autonomous delivery startup Nuro debuts new self-driving vehicle

Autonomous delivery startup Nuro Inc., which reportedly received a $8.6 billion valuation last year, today introduced a new self-driving vehicle that will be used to ferry groceries and other goods to consumers. The vehicle (pictured) can transport about 24 bags of groceries at a maximum speed of 45 miles per...
CARS
freightwaves.com

Nuro unveils 3rd-gen autonomous delivery vehicle, expands partnership with Kroger

Nuro, the autonomous vehicle maker focused on transporting goods rather than passengers, on Wednesday revealed its third-generation, fully electric driverless vehicle, simply called Nuro. The Mountain View, California-based company also announced that it will roll out the vehicle in Houston as part of an expansion of its partnership with nationwide grocer Kroger, with plans to scale its autonomous delivery service to millions of Americans nationwide.
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA
San Francisco Business Times

Nuro unveiled a new autonomous delivery vehicle that has an airbag to protect pedestrians

Nuro Inc. is adding a new autonomous delivery vehicle to its fleet. Dubbed "Nuro," the new vehicle features twice the cargo space as the Mountain View company's older vehicle, the R2, and can carry almost 500 pounds. Nuro also has temperature-controlled compartments to keep items warm or cool and an external airbag to protect pedestrians and cyclists in case of collisions.
CARS
Gadget Flow

Udelv Transporter autonomous delivery vehicle delivers goods at a precise time & location

Save time and money with the Udelv Transporter autonomous delivery vehicle. Replacing human delivery drivers, this smart vehicle delivers goods to customers at a precise time and location. Able to travel on highways and carry 2,000 lbs of payload, it can improve your business’s logistics. In fact, it can reach speeds of up to 70 mph on highways. Moreover, this autonomous delivery vehicle adopts an intelligent Deliver-as-a-Service digital platform with end-to-end trip planning, booking, and routing for up to 80 stops per run. The Udelv Transporter boasts an ultra-low latency system that monitors performance at all times for maximum safety on the roads. All the while, the adaptive shelving and IRIS opening maximizes internal storage. Overall, the AI-based software analyzes and solves client needs, services such as charging station availability, and more.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CNET

Nuro announces 3rd-gen driverless delivery vehicle

Remember Nuro? You know, they make the cute little driverless delivery pods and they've partnered with companies like Kroger, FedEx, 7-11 and Dominos? Well, it's back with a new third-generation pod and it looks smarter than ever. The pod, which Nuro announced on Wednesday, makes a few notable upgrades over...
ECONOMY
SlashGear

Nuro’s new autonomous vehicle has a safety feature you wouldn’t expect

Nuro, the car company known for creating autonomous delivery vehicles, has established itself as a budding industry leader in autonomous deliveries (via Reuters). The company develops driverless cars for businesses that need to deliver goods to customers and that want to do so in a sustainable and efficient manner. Nuro’s autonomous electric vehicles are currently used by major brands including Kroger, 7-Eleven, and FedEx, among others.
CARS
Motorious

Suzuki Jimny SUV Is A Combination Of Practicality And Utility

This Japanese SUV could be the next addition in your automotive stable for its utility and sporty interior styling. Japanese SUVs are some of the most popular vehicles in our time due to their incredible over-engineering, excellent reliability, and low price. While they are rarely the most potent cars or the most iconic, they always manage to get the job done with the kind of grace and can-do attitude that only a Japanese car can present. That makes these vehicles the perfect off roading SUVs due to their ability to accomplish virtually anything with the right wheel, tire, and suspension setup. As such, Japanese SUVs are the vehicle of choice for offroading legends, daily drivers, and teenagers alike. Luckily these cars like the ones mentioned above are abundant but the vehicle we aim to show you today is truly special. So what makes this car so unique?
CARS
fox35orlando.com

Snowbot: Autonomous robotic snowblower introduced at CES

LOS ANGELES - The 2021 CES gadget show in Las Vegas featured dozens of exciting new technologies ranging from non-fungible tokens to cars that change color with the flick of a button. This year, many consumers were introduced to a device that could leave days of shoveling snow from the...
ELECTRONICS
yankodesign.com

Nuro next-gen self-driving delivery car will protect pedestrians with an old-fashioned airbag!

Airbags have been cited to save the lives of people inside a car, and Nuro thinks they might also be able to save people outside of one. Autonomous, self-driving cars have long been a dream of both car manufacturers as well as many drivers, but they also sound like the stuff of sci-fi horror for other people, especially those outside of the robot vehicle. Although it’s a long time coming, these driverless cars will eventually be found on highways as well as neighborhood streets, whether ferrying people or groceries. Nuro is more interested in the latter, and its latest prototype design makes a big commitment not just to the safety of people but also that of the environment.
CARS
Carscoops

Hyundai Mobis Shows Off Electric M.Vision Pop And Fuel Cell M.Vision 2Go Concepts

Hyundai Mobis is the seventh largest automotive supplier in the world and the company has a history of showing interesting concepts at CES. This year was no different as they displayed the M.Vision Pop and the M.Vision 2Go. Starting with the M.Vision Pop, it’s an urban two-seat electric vehicle that...
CARS
freightwaves.com

Exploding growth: Autonomous delivery market set to take off

At $860 million last year, the global autonomous delivery market seems quite large, yet it remains in its infancy. A new report from consultancy MarketsandMarkets predicts the sector will grow to $4.9 billion by 2030, growing at a 21.5% compound annual growth rate. The report, “Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market by Platform,” cited the advancement of sense and avoid systems in aerial delivery drones, expansion of e-commerce and increased use of low-cost and light payload drones by startups for product delivery.
TECHNOLOGY

