Austin activist Shudde Fath celebrates 106th birthday

By Mayra Monroy
KXAN
 14 hours ago

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin activist celebrated a major milestone on Tuesday.

Shudde Fath, one of Austin’s most well-known environmentalists and equal rights leaders, celebrated her 106th birthday.

Fath was one of KXAN’s Remarkable Women contest finalists in February 2020.

She graduated from the University of Texas in 1937 and later served on Austin’s Electric Utility Commission from 1977 to 2017, where she was an advocate for keeping electric rates low.

In 1980, she was the first woman in Texas to win a sex discrimination case. The lawsuit against the Texas Employment Commission was for equal pay.

Fath was inducted into the Austin Women’s Hall of Fame in 2012.

