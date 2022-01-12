ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Harassment lawsuit against Nicki Minaj dismissed

By Abigail Adcox
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 17 hours ago

A harassment lawsuit filed against Nicki Minaj was dismissed Wednesday.

Plaintiff Jennifer Hough voluntarily dismissed her lawsuit, which alleged that the rapper and her husband, Kenneth "Zoo" Petty, directly and indirectly threatened and harassed her in relation to a 1994 rape accusation against Petty, according to court documents filed with the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York.


Hough first filed the suit on Aug. 13, 2021, against Minaj and Petty, accusing them of attempting to intimidate her into recanting her rape accusation. According to the lawsuit, Hough claimed that she was offered $20,000 in exchange for signing a statement recanting her rape accusation, among other things.

PRINCE ANDREW DISMISSAL ATTEMPT FAILS

Tyrone Blackstone, Hough's lawyer, responded to an email from the Washington Examiner : "The case was voluntarily dismissed in NY as for Ms. Minaj. The case against Mr. Petty is still ongoing. Stay tuned!"

Blackstone did not comment on the reasons for the dismissal against Minaj.

Minaj and Petty have not publicly commented on the case, but the rapper did tweet in response to a fan, "I love you more," after "WE LOVE YOU NICKI" started trending.

Petty was convicted of first-degree attempted rape against Hough in New York in 1995. He served just four years in prison for the crime and has been on the sex offender registry since.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Petty also faces sentencing in another case after pleading guilty to failing to register as a sex offender in California after moving from New York, according to NBC News .

Washington Examiner Videos

Comments / 0

Related
Vibe

Nicki Minaj Denies Allegations Of Gang Affiliation And Bribery Amid $20 Million Lawsuit From Husband’s Alleged Rape Victim

Despite successfully evading a default judgement in the $20 million lawsuit from Jennifer Hough, Kenneth Petty’s alleged rape victim, Nicki Minaj has now come forth denying accusations of coercion, bribery, and gang affiliation. Hough’s lawyers claimed Minaj and Petty were members of the Mac Baller Brims, allegedly known as one of the most dangerous gangs in New York. She also claimed the couple bribed her with upwards of $500,000 to change her story. Minaj denied these allegations, including those suggesting she and Petty sent over gang affiliates as an intimidation tactic. As evidence, Hough’s legal team provided a video (below) of the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
New York State
State
Washington State
arcamax.com

Nicki Minaj pays tribute to late ex-manager after she is found dead

Nicki Minaj has paid tribute to her late, former business manager after she was found dead in her car. The 39-year-old rapper took to her Instagram Stories to post a tribute to 55-year-old Angela Kukawski, who was discovered passed away in her vehicle last week, and the 'Starships' hitmaker praised her as the "sweetest person you could ever know".
CELEBRITIES
thatgrapejuice.net

Nicki Minaj Pays Tribute To Murdered Manager Angela Kukawski

Nicki Minaj is paying her respects to her late manager Angela Kukawski, who was murdered. “Hardest working, most reliable, sweetest person you could ever know. You didn’t serve this, Angela. My heart is breaking for your children. Rest In Peace.”. Kukawski was a manager for many A-list clients, including...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Nicki Minaj Celebrates Christmas With Kenneth Petty & Papa Bear In Stunning New Photo Shoot

Nicki Minaj took to Instagram to show off how much her son Papa Bear has grown in a stunning new holiday photo shoot!. Merry Christmas from the Minaj-Petty family! Rapper Nicki Minaj gave a rare glimpse at her growing 1-year-old son, who we affectionately know as Papa Bear, in a collection of photos posted on Instagram on Christmas Day. “Merry Christmas. May you receive everything your heart desires,” Nicki shared alongside a photoshoot of herself, with her husband Kenneth Petty and young son. In the pictures, Nicki rocked a cut-out black gown with a high slit and beaded fringe. The rapper wore a red lip and elegant full curls in her hair. See the gorgeous photos here!
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicki Minaj
kfrxfm.com

Nicki Minaj Shares Adorable Video Of Son,”Papa Bear”

THE BROOKLYN BOROUGH OF NEW YORK CITY, NY - NOVEMBER 06: Nicki Minaj attends the 14th Annual CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards at Weylin B. Seymour's on November 6, 2017 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, New York. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images) Nicki Minaj Shares Adorable Video Of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
blackchronicle.com

Jennifer Hough Voluntarily Tosses Nicki Minaj Harassment Suit, Not Kenny’s

Nicki Minaj is reportedly in the clear in regards to the harassment lawsuit brought forth against her by Jennifer Hough. New documents from the lawsuit have surfaced online from The Jasmine Brand reportedly showing that Hough voluntarily dropped it, although Nicki’s husband’s case is still pending. Court documents...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Boyfriend of Slain Business Manager to Kanye West and Nicki Minaj Arrested for Murder

Angela “Angie” Kukawski, a business manager in Los Angeles whose clients have included Kanye West and Nicki Minaj, was found dead after an apparent homicide.  The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed Kukawski’s death in a statement shared on social media. She had been reported missing on Dec. 22 from Sherman Oaks neighborhood of L.A., and the following day she was discovered dead in her car nearly 30 miles away in Simi Valley. LAPD News: Homicide Victim Found in Simi Valley pic.twitter.com/7eos9rfZef — LAPD PIO (@LAPDPIO) December 29, 2021 Police have already detained a suspect, Kukawski’s boyfriend, 49-year-old Jason Barker. Barker was booked into Van...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Sentencing#Crime#British Royal Family#The U S District Court#The Washington Examiner#Nbc News
thesource.com

Nicki Minaj Gifts RHOP Kids’ Gucci Accessories For Christmas

Nicki Minaj was feeling festive this holiday season gifting the RHOP kids’ with designer accessories for Christmas. Nicki is a huge fan of the Bravo TV series Real Housewives of Potomac. She made a surprise appearance as guest co-host on the season 6 reunion show. Solidifying her relationship with...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Manager For Nicki Minaj & Kim Kardashian Murdered In LA: Report

Angela “Angie” Kukawski, a business manager that worked with Nicki Minaj, the Kardashians, and more, was reportedly murdered last week in Los Angeles. Kukawski worked at Boulevard Management in Woodland Hills, working with Kanye West, Offset, Tupac Shakur's estate, and more over the years. She was fifty-five at the time of her death.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
BET

Cardi B And Cuban Doll Feud Again Over Offset’s Alleged Cheating

Rappers Cardi B and Cuban Doll engaged in a heated Twitter exchange Saturday (Jan. 8) over, well, Offset. It all transpired after Cuban Doll, 23, shared a few leopard-print looks from an upcoming music video, Complex reports. Later on, Cuban posted a photo on her Instagram story of Nicki Minaj with leopard-print hair, suggesting her inspo for her wardrobe. Both Minaj and Cardi have had a longstanding history of beef, which explains the trigger for the Twitter battle.
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian Were Just Spotted Boarding a Private Jet to the Bahamas

2022 update: Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian are still going strong! After some speculation that they might have cooled off due to not spending New Year's Eve together, the couple were just spotted boarding a private jet to The Bahamas, and The Daily Mail has some super blurry pics over this way if you're in the mood to see the vague outlines of Pete and Kim.
CELEBRITIES
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
187K+
Followers
58K+
Post
105M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy