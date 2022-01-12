Harassment lawsuit against Nicki Minaj dismissed

A harassment lawsuit filed against Nicki Minaj was dismissed Wednesday.

Plaintiff Jennifer Hough voluntarily dismissed her lawsuit, which alleged that the rapper and her husband, Kenneth "Zoo" Petty, directly and indirectly threatened and harassed her in relation to a 1994 rape accusation against Petty, according to court documents filed with the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York.



Hough first filed the suit on Aug. 13, 2021, against Minaj and Petty, accusing them of attempting to intimidate her into recanting her rape accusation. According to the lawsuit, Hough claimed that she was offered $20,000 in exchange for signing a statement recanting her rape accusation, among other things.

Tyrone Blackstone, Hough's lawyer, responded to an email from the Washington Examiner : "The case was voluntarily dismissed in NY as for Ms. Minaj. The case against Mr. Petty is still ongoing. Stay tuned!"

Blackstone did not comment on the reasons for the dismissal against Minaj.

Minaj and Petty have not publicly commented on the case, but the rapper did tweet in response to a fan, "I love you more," after "WE LOVE YOU NICKI" started trending.

Petty was convicted of first-degree attempted rape against Hough in New York in 1995. He served just four years in prison for the crime and has been on the sex offender registry since.

Petty also faces sentencing in another case after pleading guilty to failing to register as a sex offender in California after moving from New York, according to NBC News .

