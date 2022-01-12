ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US urges probe as citizen dies after Israel West Bank raid

Israeli forces fire tear gas amid clashes with Palestinian protesters following a demonstration against settlements in the village of Beita in the occupied West Bank, on January 7, 2022 /AFP/File

The United States on Wednesday urged an investigation after an 80-year-old Palestinian-American was found dead in the occupied West Bank following arrest by Israel.

The mayor of the village of Jiljiliya, north of Ramallah, told AFP that Omar Abdulmajeed Asad's body was still in handcuffs after his death.

But Israel said that it had apprehended a man during a raid in the village to "thwart terrorist activity" and that he had been released the same night.

In Washington, State Department spokesman Ned Price said that Asad held US citizenship and that the government had been in touch with his family to offer condolences.

"We've also been in touch with the government of Israel to seek clarification," Price told reporters.

"We support a thorough investigation into the circumstances of this incident," he said.

The village mayor, Fuad Moutee, said Asad and his family were returning from visiting relatives when around 30 to 40 Israeli troops carried out a pre-dawn operation.

"They stopped the cars in the village centre and arrested the passengers inside and handcuffed them," he said.

After the troops withdrew, villagers found Asad's body in a building under construction.

In a brief statement, the Palestinian health ministry confirmed the mayor's version of events, adding Asad had died of a heart attack.

Israeli army spokesman Amnon Shefler said the incident would be investigated "in a thorough and professional manner", and he insisted that "the lives of every Israeli and Palestinian are important".

"An initial inquiry by the commanders at the scene indicated that during the inspection process a Palestinian was apprehended after resisting a check, and he was released later that night," the army said in a statement.

"The Military Police Criminal Investigation Division is reviewing the incident, at the end of which the findings will be transferred to the Military General Advocate Corps."

The man's death comes after clashes between troops and students on Tuesday at Birzeit University, near Ramallah, as well as an attempted car ramming attack in which an Israeli soldier was injured near a Jewish settlement.

Clashes break out frequently in Palestinian population centres in the West Bank when Israeli troops mount incursions to carry out arrests.

Israel has occupied the territory since the Six-Day War of 1967.

Excluding annexed east Jerusalem, some 475,000 Israelis live in settlements in the West Bank regarded as illegal under international law, alongside more than 2.9 million Palestinians.

President Joe Biden's administration has returned to past US criticism of settlement building after former president Donald Trump offered unstinting support to the US ally.

CBS News

Israel hits Gaza with airstrikes

Israel's military said early Sunday it launched strikes against militant targets in the Gaza Strip, a day after rockets were fired from the Hamas-ruled territory. Video filmed in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, showed three huge explosions and fighter jets could be heard flying overhead. There was no immediate confirmation on possible casualties.
MILITARY
Washington Examiner

Is Iran trying to spark a civil war in Israel?

Iran continues to spread revolution and violence throughout the Middle East. Including in Israel. As the Committee for Accuracy in Middle East Reporting and Analysis, or CAMERA, documented, in May 2021, Iran greenlighted its Gaza-based proxies to attack the Jewish state. Over the course of eleven days, Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad, and other terrorist groups indiscriminately launched rockets at Israeli civilians while using human shields as cover, prompting a response by Israeli Defense Forces.
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

Alabama woman who joined Islamic State stuck in refugee camp

Attorneys for a woman who left her Alabama home to join the Islamic State terror group plan to continue fighting for her and her young son even though the Supreme Court declined to consider her lawsuit seeking to re-enter the United States one of the lawyers said Wednesday. Hoda Muthana and her 4-year-old child, the son of a man she met while with IS, have been living in a Syrian refugee camp for nearly the entire life of the child, and it's unclear what steps might come next to argue for their admittance into the United States, said...
POLITICS
AFP

Five more Guantanamo detainees approved for release

The US government has approved the release of five more prisoners from the Guantanamo Bay military prison, according to documents posted online this week by the Defense Department. Three of the five detainees were from Yemen, one was from Somalia, and the fifth from Kenya. They have spent a collective 85 years in the prison opened two decades ago for so-called "war on terror" detainees in the wake of the September 11, 2001 Al Qaeda attack on the United States. Never charged, detainees now approved for release -- decided after case reviews in November and December -- total 18 of the 39 men still held in the prison facility at the US Naval Base in Cuba.
MILITARY
