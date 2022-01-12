ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stamford, CT

Two Suspects Arrested In String Of Thefts, Assaulting Gym Member At LA Fitness In MoCo: Police

By Joe Gomez
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 14 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KZ8e9_0dk7aqZi00
LA Fitness on Bel Pre Road In Silver Spring, MD Photo Credit: Google Maps

Two suspects have been arrested for committing a series of thefts at an LA Fitness in Silver Spring and assaulting a gym member in the process, police say.

Misgana Kebde, 18, and Kai Torela, 19 were arrested and charged for committing the thefts from June to October 2021 at the gym on Bel Road, according to Montgomery County Police.

On June 15, Kebede assaulted a gym member after they accused him of stealing his headphones. Kebede fled the scene before police arrive.

Both Kebde and Torela are also accused of stealing debit and credit cards from lockers and vehicles parked at the location.

Detectives reviewed surveillance videos of stores in the area and observed Kebede and Torela making fraudulent transactions. During the investigation, Kebede and Torela were identified as the two suspects, according to police.

On Dec. 2, Detectives obtained an arrest warrant against Kebede and charged him with 1 count of second degree-assault and 19 counts of theft and fraud-related charges.

Detectives also filed a district court summons against Torela, charging him with 19 counts of theft and fraud-related charges.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Trio Arrested In String Of 20 MoCo Burglaries: Police

Three men have been arrested in a series of 20 commercial burglaries in the Silver Spring and Wheaton areas, according to police. Kevon Neal, 32, of Washington DC, Jaron Anderson, 22 of District Heights, and Kevin Bing, 27, of Washington DC were arrested and charged for a series of burglaries and auto theft by the Montgomery County Police Department.
SILVER SPRING, MD
Daily Voice

South Jersey Man Indicted For Attacking Elderly Neighbors, Stealing Their Car

A South Jersey man has been indicted for attacking his elderly neighbors and then stealing their car, authorities said. A grand jury returned an indictment Tuesday charging Rhys R. Lershe, 44, of Westampton Township with first-degree attempted murder, first-degree robbery, two counts of aggravated assault, burglary, theft, terroristic threats and endangering another person, according to Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Stamford, CT
Local
Connecticut Cars
Stamford, CT
Cars
Stamford, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

17-Year-Old Boy Arrested For Bringing Gun To School In Montgomery County: Police

A 17-year-old male high school student has been arrested after be brought a firearm to school in Silver Spring, according to police. On Jan. 11, Wheaton High School staff contacted student Berniz Garza-Mayorga who had a strong smell of marijuana, officials say. They escorted him to the main office to do a consented self-search, and during that search, staff discovered a loaded handgun and marijuana.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Thefts#La Fitness#Gym
Daily Voice

PA Man Steals, Crashes Car On New Year's Day: Police

A man has been arrested for stealing and crashing a car on New Year's Day in Central Pennsylvania, according to a release by police. West Shore Regional police were called to a vehicle theft in the 900 block of North Front Street in Wormleysburg on Sat., Jan. 1, at 12 p.m., according to the release.
WORMLEYSBURG, PA
Daily Voice

Second Drug Dealer Arrested In Overdose Death Of 27-Year-Old Cheltenham Man: DA

A second Pennsylvania drug dealer has been charged in a February 2021 overdose death of a 27-year-old victim, authorities in Montgomery County announced Wednesday. Jeffrey Lebron, 50, of Cheltenham, was arrested on charges of drug delivery resulting in death, and related offenses for his alleged role as the supplier of the drugs that killed 27-year-old Nathan Lauch in Cheltenham, the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office said.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Lakewood Man Indicted In Fatal Shooting: Prosecutor

A 25-year-old man from the Jersey Shore has been indicted in a fatal shooting, authorities said. Jahvontae Debose, 25, of Lakewood, was indicted Wednesday by an Ocean County Grand Jury on the charge of murder, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer. Debose also was indicted on several weapons...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
Daily Voice

Suspect Nabbed In Deadly Trenton Shooting: Prosecutor

A 27-year-old suspect has been charged in the grisly shooting that killed a man in Trenton last month, authorities said. Tevin Laster, of Trenton, is accused of shooting Quashawn Kelley in the head, torso, arms and legs at a home on Garfield Avenue around 1:40 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said in a Wednesday release.
TRENTON, NJ
Daily Voice

Police In Westchester Arrest Wanted Shooting Suspect After Domestic Incident

An investigation into a domestic dispute involving a man attempting to shoot his way into a Westchester apartment led to the apprehension of a suspect, authorities announced. Officers from the New Rochelle Police Department responded to a residential apartment building at approximately 7:45 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 7, where there was a report of a domestic dispute with a man attempting to break into a unit by shooting through the door.
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
Daily Voice

Co-Owner Of 'Clothing Optional' Camping Resort In PA Accused Of Assaulting Child

The co-owner of a "clothing optional" camping resort in Pennsylvania has been accused of assaulting a child on the grounds in 2011, LehighValleyLive reports. Patrick Gremling, 54, of Jim Thorpe, was also charged with felony corruption of minors after the now 21-year-old victim told police of the alleged assault at the Woods Campground Resort in Towamensing Township, the news outlet says citing court papers.
JIM THORPE, PA
Daily Voice

FBI Seeking Help Identifying Yonkers Amazon Delivery Truck Robber

The FBI is asking the public for help identifying a man involved in the robbery of an Amazon delivery truck driver in Southern Westchester. The robbery took place in Yonkers on Wednesday, Dec. 22, when a group of men robbed an Amazon delivery truck in Yonkers, said FBI agents and detectives from the Yonkers Police Department.
YONKERS, NY
Daily Voice

Detectives Search For Missing 12-Year-Old Boy

A 12-year-old boy is missing in South Jersey, authorities said. Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Winslow Township Police Department Chief George Smith are asking for the public’s help locating the missing child. Naquan Lindsey was reported missing on Tuesday. He is described as a 5’4” black male,...
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Newark Man Riding Motor Scooter, 25, Killed By Hit-Run Driver: Prosecutor

A 25-year-old Newark man riding a motor scooter was killed by a hit-and-run driver before dawn Monday, authorities confirmed. Mohammed Sani Razaku was struck by the driver of a Volkswagen GTI on McCarter Highway between Market Street & Raymond Boulevard in Newark just before 12:05 a.m., Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II said in a joint release Wednesday.
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Voice

Teen Shot In Prospect Park, Police Say

A teenager was shot in Prospect Park Monday evening, authorities said. Officers were called around 4 p.m. to the 600 block of 11th Avenue, where they found a 17-year-old boy. Prospect Park police chief Dave Madonna said. The teen was taken to an area hospital where he underwent extensive surgery,...
PROSPECT PARK, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
194K+
Followers
33K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy