2021 was certainly an interesting year, not the least of which when it comes to the world of anime. From much-anticipated releases like My Hero Academia Season Five, Megalobox: Nomad, and Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean to offbeat new favorites like Oddtaxi, Pui Pui Molcar, and Ranking of Kings, not to mention high-profile feature films like Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba the Movie: Mugen Train and Evangelion 3.0+1.0: Thrice Upon a Time, last year boasted an impressive selection of anime to watch. The good news: 2022 looks to offer just as many if not more in the way of exciting new series.

COMICS ・ 6 DAYS AGO