Evansville, IN

EPD: Man injures toddler, leaves infant in car after hit-and-runs

By Aaron Chatman
 14 hours ago

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — EPD responded Tuesday evening to several reports of hit-and-run incidents down Lincoln Avenue. Police say the reports identified a blue passenger car responsible for breaking traffic laws and colliding with other vehicles.

Callers say the vehicle ran multiple red lights, drove up onto sidewalks, crashed into several vehicles and nearly struck a pole.

A caller told police they spotted the vehicle in a parking lot with heavy front damage, finding an infant and toddler inside. The toddler had blood on his lip and was not restrained in a car seat, police reports state.

Police tell us the caller dialed 911 and requested an ambulance. Evansville Police say they stopped a man, Reginald Currington, walking opposite of the parking lot, carrying a 4-year-old with a busted lip in his arms.

When asked what happened, Currington told police he was in an accident with a truck, and the airbags deployed and hit him in the head. Currington said he didn’t know where the accident happened, and was unsure of how he ended up in the parking lot.

Grippo’s truck vanishes in Evansville, law enforcement looking for answers

Police noted that Currington slurred his speech, his eyes were red and glossy and he smelled of alcohol. After struggling with standard field sobriety tests, Currington agreed to do a breathalyzer, police say. They report his alcohol content as .187 gram of alcohol per 210 liters of breath.

Evansville Fire Department say they arrived at the parking lot and found a 3-month-old infant in a dark blue Kia Optima.

Currington was taken to the Vanderburgh County Correctional Center after being cleared by a local hospital.

Currington faces several charges and is being held on a $5,000 bond.

