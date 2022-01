CINCINNATI, Ohio — A man known for his work in coaching youths died Wednesday when he was shot during an argument with another man at a gas station, police say. Jearid Irvin, 48, was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after he was shot at a Shell gas station just after 1 p.m., but he died of his wounds, according to police. A 31-year-old suspect has been arrested in connection with the shooting.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 11 HOURS AGO