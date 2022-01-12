ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

17-Year-Old Boy Arrested For Bringing Gun To School In Montgomery County: Police

By Joe Gomez
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 14 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11oJBy_0dk7aGEu00
Wheaton High School in Silver Spring MD Photo Credit: Wheaton High School Facebook

A 17-year-old male high school student has been arrested after be brought a firearm to school in Silver Spring, according to police.

On Jan. 11, Wheaton High School staff contacted student Berniz Garza-Mayorga who had a strong smell of marijuana, officials say. They escorted him to the main office to do a consented self-search, and during that search, staff discovered a loaded handgun and marijuana.

The firearm was taken away and school administrators called the police. Upon arrival Montgomery County Police arrested Garza-Mayorga and he was charged with multiple weapons offenses.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Trio Arrested In String Of 20 MoCo Burglaries: Police

Three men have been arrested in a series of 20 commercial burglaries in the Silver Spring and Wheaton areas, according to police. Kevon Neal, 32, of Washington DC, Jaron Anderson, 22 of District Heights, and Kevin Bing, 27, of Washington DC were arrested and charged for a series of burglaries and auto theft by the Montgomery County Police Department.
SILVER SPRING, MD
Daily Voice

Second Drug Dealer Arrested In Overdose Death Of 27-Year-Old Cheltenham Man: DA

A second Pennsylvania drug dealer has been charged in a February 2021 overdose death of a 27-year-old victim, authorities in Montgomery County announced Wednesday. Jeffrey Lebron, 50, of Cheltenham, was arrested on charges of drug delivery resulting in death, and related offenses for his alleged role as the supplier of the drugs that killed 27-year-old Nathan Lauch in Cheltenham, the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office said.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Montgomery County, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Crime & Safety
Montgomery County, MD
Crime & Safety
City
Silver Spring, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

AG: Somerset County Man Shot By Police Came At Them With Large Knife

A man shot and killed by local police in Somerset County came at officers with a large knife, New Jersey's top law enforcement official said Wednesday. Joshua Mathis 19, confronted Hillsborough police who responded to a report of a man with a gun at an apartment on Corporal Langon Way shortly after 6 p.m. Sunday, Acting New Jersey Attorney General Andrew J. Bruck said.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#School Principal#Marijuana#Wheaton High School
Daily Voice

ID Released For Victim Of Fatal Shooting In Area

State Police have released the identity of a man from the area who was fatally shot. Sullivan County resident Michael A, Hankins, age 29, of Woodridge, was killed around 5 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 11 in Shawangunk in Ulster County, said the New York State Police. According to Trooper Steven...
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

South Jersey Man Indicted For Attacking Elderly Neighbors, Stealing Their Car

A South Jersey man has been indicted for attacking his elderly neighbors and then stealing their car, authorities said. A grand jury returned an indictment Tuesday charging Rhys R. Lershe, 44, of Westampton Township with first-degree attempted murder, first-degree robbery, two counts of aggravated assault, burglary, theft, terroristic threats and endangering another person, according to Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Daily Voice

Detectives Search For Missing 12-Year-Old Boy

A 12-year-old boy is missing in South Jersey, authorities said. Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Winslow Township Police Department Chief George Smith are asking for the public’s help locating the missing child. Naquan Lindsey was reported missing on Tuesday. He is described as a 5’4” black male,...
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Police In Westchester Arrest Wanted Shooting Suspect After Domestic Incident

An investigation into a domestic dispute involving a man attempting to shoot his way into a Westchester apartment led to the apprehension of a suspect, authorities announced. Officers from the New Rochelle Police Department responded to a residential apartment building at approximately 7:45 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 7, where there was a report of a domestic dispute with a man attempting to break into a unit by shooting through the door.
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
Daily Voice

Co-Owner Of 'Clothing Optional' Camping Resort In PA Accused Of Assaulting Child

The co-owner of a "clothing optional" camping resort in Pennsylvania has been accused of assaulting a child on the grounds in 2011, LehighValleyLive reports. Patrick Gremling, 54, of Jim Thorpe, was also charged with felony corruption of minors after the now 21-year-old victim told police of the alleged assault at the Woods Campground Resort in Towamensing Township, the news outlet says citing court papers.
JIM THORPE, PA
Daily Voice

PA Man Steals, Crashes Car On New Year's Day: Police

A man has been arrested for stealing and crashing a car on New Year's Day in Central Pennsylvania, according to a release by police. West Shore Regional police were called to a vehicle theft in the 900 block of North Front Street in Wormleysburg on Sat., Jan. 1, at 12 p.m., according to the release.
WORMLEYSBURG, PA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
194K+
Followers
33K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy