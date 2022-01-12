17-Year-Old Boy Arrested For Bringing Gun To School In Montgomery County: Police

Wheaton High School in Silver Spring MD Photo Credit: Wheaton High School Facebook

A 17-year-old male high school student has been arrested after be brought a firearm to school in Silver Spring, according to police.

On Jan. 11, Wheaton High School staff contacted student Berniz Garza-Mayorga who had a strong smell of marijuana, officials say. They escorted him to the main office to do a consented self-search, and during that search, staff discovered a loaded handgun and marijuana.

The firearm was taken away and school administrators called the police. Upon arrival Montgomery County Police arrested Garza-Mayorga and he was charged with multiple weapons offenses.

