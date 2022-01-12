ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staff absences close London schools until Tuesday

By Cynthia Rosi, Digital Multi Media Journalist
 14 hours ago

LONDON, Ohio (WCMH) — Due to a surge of staff-related absences, classes are canceled for the London City School District according to Superintendent Lou Kramer.

Classes will resume on Tuesday, Jan. 18 after the holiday celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr..

“In order to continue to serve families, our Champions Child Care program will remain open on both Thursday and Friday this week,” the superintendent said on the district’s web page .

Ohio Supreme Court rejects redistricting maps, orders them to be redrawn within 10 days

“The bus to Tolles Career and Technical Center will leave LHS at 7:30 am and return by 3:10 pm each day. Students wanting transportation should arrange to meet at the high school prior to 7:30 am.”

Both canceled days this week will be treated as calamity days, the superintendent said.

