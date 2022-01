Sen. Rand Paul announced in a press release yesterday that he’d be leaving YouTube for a new video platform, Rumble, citing censorship. “Today I begin my exodus from Big Tech, starting with the worst censor of all, YouTube,” he said. “As a libertarian leaning Senator, I think private companies have the right to ban me if they want to, however, those of us who believe that truth comes from disputation and that the marketplace of ideas is a prerequisite for innovation should shun the close-minded censors and take our ideas elsewhere, which is exactly what I’m doing.”

