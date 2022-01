I believe Kayte may have just said “Lebron has never been a load management guy”. I’m thinking what Kayte meant was that personally doesn’t like load management but when his coach ordered him take some games off here and there he had no choice, the coach is the boss and we all know how well LeBrown obeys the coaching staff. Yep, I think that’s what she meant……..Uh huh, sure.

NBA ・ 13 HOURS AGO