Jacksonville Public Education Fund plans to hire, retain 1,000 Black and Hispanic male teachers by 2025

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is refusing a request by the House panel investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection to submit to an interview and turn over records pertaining to the deadly riot. The panel is seeking first-hand details from members of Congress on then-President Donald Trump’s...
LONDON (AP) — With varying degrees of enthusiasm, senior British government ministers on Thursday expressed support for Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson and rejected demands he resign for attending a garden party during the country’s first coronavirus lockdown. Many other Conservatives held their tongues, waiting to see whether...
WASHINGTON — Vice President Kamala Harris, in an interview with NBC News that aired on Thursday morning, pushed back against Republican criticism that President Joe Biden's speech in Atlanta on voting rights was overly divisive. Asked to respond to comments from Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah — who on Wednesday...
Ronnie Spector, the cat-eyed, bee-hived rock 'n' roll siren who sang such 1960s hits as "Be My Baby," "Baby I Love You" and "Walking in the Rain" as the leader of the girl group The Ronettes, has died. She was 78. Spector died Wednesday after a brief battle with cancer,...
A judge has given the green light to a lawsuit by a woman who has accused Prince Andrew of sexually abusing her when she was 17. The prince's lawyers asked for the case to be dismissed because of a settlement Virginia Giuffre reached with lawyers for Jeffrey Epstein. CBS News foreign correspondent Holly Williams joins "CBSN AM" from England with the story.
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is highlighting the federal government’s efforts to “surge” military medical personnel to help overwhelmed medical facilities weather the spike in coronavirus cases and staff shortages due to the highly transmissible omicron variant. Starting next week, 1,000 military medical personnel will...
WASHINGTON — For voting rights legislation, a major showdown is drawing near. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York told Democratic colleagues in a letter Wednesday that he will force a procedural vote on the Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act. To...
