EXCLUSIVE: With today’s business included, Universal Pictures is crossing the $3B mark at the global box office for 2022 so far, becoming the first studio to reach the milestone since 2019. The grosses broken out to date are $1.74B at the international box office and $1.281B domestically. This is the eighth time Uni has topped $3B worldwide. Leading the studio’s biggest releases this year, Jurassic World Dominion is currently at $974.5M global ($601.4M overseas/$373.1M domestic). The Chris Pratt/Bryce Dallas Howard-starrer is the No. 2 highest grossing movie of the year worldwide and is one of only eight Hollywood films to cross...

MOVIES ・ 33 MINUTES AGO