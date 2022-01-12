ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Herschel Walker Promoted a Non-Existent ‘Dry Mist’ That Could ‘Kill Any Covid on Your Body’ in Resurfaced Interview

By Peter Wade
Laredo Morning Times
 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer NFL player and current Georgia GOP Senate candidate Hershel Walker promoted a “dry mist” that promised to “kill any Covid on your body” in an interview on Glenn Beck’s podcast during the summer of 2020. “Do you know right now, I have something...

